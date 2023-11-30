PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2023 announced

Sony has revealed the lineup of free games that will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2023. All the tiers include PlayStation Plus, Premium and Extra will have access to the three games that are being made available. One of them is a PS5 exclusive while the rest two are playable both on PS4 and PS5.

First one is Lego 2K Drive, available for both PS4 and the PS5. 2K Lego Drive is a racing game that lets you explore a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. You can race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wacky racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy. The game features various regions, vehicles, modes, and minigames to enjoy. The game is developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K.

Available for both PS4 and PS5, the second title is Powerwash Simulator. It is a game that lets you experience the satisfaction of cleaning various objects and buildings with a power washer. You can choose from different types of washers, nozzles, and cleaners to suit your needs and preferences. You can also customize your appearance and equipment with different skins and gloves. The game has a single-player mode where you can take on various jobs in the town of Muckingham, as well as an online co-op mode where you can play with up to six friends.

Read More: Dragon’s Dogma 2 gets a release date for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC

The last one is Sable, available only on the PS5. Sable is a game that lets you experience the journey of a young girl named Sable, who leaves her nomadic clan to explore a vast desert planet called Midden. The game is focused on exploration, discovery, and puzzle-solving, rather than combat or story.

Sony also confirmed that PlayStation Plus members have until December 4 to add November’s games to their library, including Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite. As for the December 2023 titles, all of these will be accessible from December 5 and should be available until January 1, 2024 for PlayStation Plus tiers.