Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.42 Adds Three New Cars, New Events And More

Gran Turismo 7, the latest instalment in the popular racing simulation game series, has received a new update with version 1.42 which brings three new cars, new events, new options for Scapes, and various other improvements and adjustments.

The three new cars that are part of the update 1.42 for Gran Turismo 7 include the BVLGARI Aluminum Vision Gran Turismo, the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept, and the Suzuki Jimny XC ’18. The BVLGARI Aluminum Vision Gran Turismo is a digital concept car inspired by the iconic BVLGARI Aluminum watch from 1998. The shapes, materials, colours, and overall design language of the car are directly inspired by the form language and spirit of the aluminium watch.

Moreover, those who purchase the BVLGARI Aluminium Gran Turismo Limited Model chronograph watch and register via the QR code will receive this car at no additional cost along with early access ahead of the official February release.

The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept is a sports coupe that embodies the athletic elegance sought out by Genesis. The Suzuki Jimny XC ’18 is a compact off-road vehicle that offers enhanced performance and versatility. The main features of the 4th generation Jimny introduced in 2018, are its overtly square body and its round headlamps.

The update also adds new events to the World Circuits mode, such as the Jimny Cup and the Vision Gran Turismo Trophy, featuring the new cars and challenging tracks. The Café mode also gets new Extra Menus, such as Menu No. 34 with Nissan Motorsports and Menu No. 35 with Dodge.

Furthermore, the update introduces new options for Scapes, such as the Service Areas and “Turn the camera vertically” locations, which can be used to create stunning photos of the cars. The update also adds car maintenance and service engine swaps for some cars, such as the Dodge Charger R/T 426 Hemi ’68 and the Toyota GR Supra RZ ’19. In addition, the update also fixes various issues related to the physics simulation model, the multiplayer mode, the GT Auto mode, the localisation, and others.

The update 1.42 is available now for PS4 and PS5 users and can be downloaded for free.