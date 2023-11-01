Battlefield 2042 Update 6.1.0 Brings New Mode, Vehicle Changes, and Bug Fixes

Battlefield 2042, the popular first-person shooter game from Electronic Arts, has received a new update with version 6.1.0 that brings several improvements and new content to the game. The update was released on October 31, 2023, and coincided with the launch of a limited-time event called Dark Protocol.

Dark Protocol brings a new Killswitch mode that features 12v12 matches in close-quarters combat scenarios with a twist. Players will face new and unexpected threats as they strive to survive on different maps, such as Redacted, Breakaway, and Hourglass. The event will run until November 14, 2023, and players can earn rare rewards by completing missions during the event.

The version 6.1.0 update of Battlefield 2042 also introduces a new and improved end-of-round screen highlighting the best squad and the main vehicle they used in each match. The screen also shows the contributions of each squad member and their individual stats.

Another major change in the update is the overhaul of the EMKV90-TOR, a vehicle players previously criticised for overpowering other vehicles at long ranges. The update adds new weapons and modifications to the vehicle that allow it to handle close-range combat better while reducing its effectiveness at long distances.

The update also fixes several bugs and issues that affected the gameplay, such as incorrect voice lines, missing audio effects, camera glitches, and map exploits. Battlefield 2042 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. The game is set in a near-future world where climate change and resource wars have caused global instability and conflict. Players can choose from different specialists with unique abilities and customize their weapons and vehicles to suit their playstyle.