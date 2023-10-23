Final Fantasy 14 Open Beta test announced for Xbox

Xbox fans who have been eagerly waiting to join the adventurers worldwide in the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 Online will be able to do so soon via an Open beta test. Square Enix has announced that the open beta for the Xbox Series X|S version of Final Fantasy 14 will begin sometime during mid-January to February.

The open beta will allow Xbox players to experience the game’s immersive story, diverse gameplay, and vibrant world, with all the content from A Realm Reborn up to the latest expansion included. The Xbox version will also feature 4K support on Xbox Series X and faster loading times on both consoles. The game will be available as a digital-only release in Spring 2024.

However, the open beta of Final Fantasy 14 will allow the players to experience the game on their Xbox consoles before the official launch. The exact dates for the Open beta launch will be announced as the timeframe mentioned nears.

The game takes place in the world of Hydaelyn, a planet blessed by the Light of the Crystal, where players can create their customised characters and embark on epic quests with other players or solo with NPC allies. The game features a rich and ongoing story, various activities such as crafting, fishing, chocobo racing, and more, and a friendly community.

Final Fantasy 14 revealed its upcoming expansion pack called ‘Dawntrail’ back in July of this year. The pack is scheduled to release in the summer of 2024 and brings the players to Tural, a continent far to the west of Eorzea that has only been known as the New Worlds until now. The developer recently also revealed Viper, a new melee damage-dealing job for Dawntrail expansion.