Apple Arcade to get 8 new games along with major updates for existing titles: Know details

Apple Arcade has been the go-to service for gamers within the Apple Ecosystem and the Californian giant has been consistent with its new launches throughout the year. Before the year ends, Apple says that it has 8 more games that will be making their way to the Apple Arcade, along with major updates for the existing titles.

Apple Arcade will be adding new games to its catalog in the coming months. Among the new games are Football Manager 2024 Touch, the latest edition of the popular soccer management simulation game, and seven other games from various genres. Aside from this, there will be a new game launching each week in November.

The new titles that will be made available over the next month and towards the beginning of December 2023 include:

Knotwords+ (Zach Gage): November 3

Football Manager 2024 Touch (SEGA & Sports Interactive): November 6

Downwell+ (Devolver Digital): November 17

Delicious – Miracle of Life+ (GameHouse): November 24

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition (Gameloft): December 5

Sonic Dream Team (SEGA): December 5

Puzzle & Dragons Story (GungHo Online Entertainment): December 5

Turmoil+ (Gameous): December 5

Read More: Apple launches new MacBook Pro, 24” iMac with M3 family of chips: Every detail you want to know

Aside from these, popular Arcade titles are also releasing new updates this month. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting its next major update on November 17, when the Give & Gather Celebration arrives on the Island, along with its newest resident, My Sweet Piano. Players can deliver and receive unique presents from Hello Kitty and Friends all season long and help My Melody welcome her old friend to the group. Players can also select an all-new avatar type, level up multiplayer friendships, and even journey to the Heart of Friendship Island.

On November 23, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition is getting its first update. City Edition uniforms will be added, and players can hit the court with eight more Greatest Players athletes, including “The Answer” himself, Allen Iverson.

Additional games getting new updates in November and December include Sneaky Sasquatch, Cut the Rope 3, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, Japanese Rural Life Adventure, and The Oregon Trail, among others.