Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers can claim Tabard of Fury for free in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft players who are also Prime Gaming subscribers have a chance to get a rare and epic tabard for free. The Tabard of Fury is now available as a Prime Gaming loot until December 26, 2023. The most recent inclusion of a World of Warcraft TCG tabard as a Prime Gaming reward occurred in September 2023, featuring the white-coloured Tabard of Brilliance.

The Tabard of Fury is a yellow and black tabard that can be used by any character at any level. It is one of the few epic tabards in the game and has a unique design that resembles a flame. The tabard was originally obtained by redeeming 2000 TCG UDE points in the UDE Points Store, but it is no longer possible to do so.

How to claim the offer?

Visit the Prime Gaming Rewards page for World of Warcraft. Log in to your Prime Gaming account and authorize. Verify your linked Blizzard account and click Claim Your Loot. You are ready to redeem your items in-game.

How to redeem the Tabard?

Launch the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app. Log in to your linked Blizzard account. Launch World of Warcraft. The Tabard of Brilliance transmog appearance will appear in each character’s Collections interface.

So this is how you can claim the Tabard of Fury cosmetic item with Prime Gaming service. Prime Gaming is a service that is included with Amazon Prime and Prime Video. It offers in-game content for various games, free games to download, and a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch. World of Warcraft players who are Prime Gaming subscribers were recently also offered the Armored Bloodwing mount, which is a bat-like creature that can fly in both Azeroth and Outland.