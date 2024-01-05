Phantom Abyss Full Release Set For January 25

Phantom Abyss, a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts players into procedurally-generated temples and tasks them with retrieving the sacred relics hidden within deadly chambers, is set to release on January 25 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The game, developed by Team WIBY and published by Devolver Digital, has been in Early Access on Steam since June 21, 2021 while the Xbox version of the game was released as a day-one Xbox Game Pass title in October 2022. During this period, the game has received positive feedback from players and critics alike, who have praised its unique gameplay mechanics, immersive atmosphere, and more.

Phantom Abyss is a game that combines elements of action, adventure, and roguelike genres. Players will have to dodge hidden traps, leap across chasms, and defeat foes as they navigate each labyrinth to claim the relic at the end. However, each temple can only be explored by one player at a time, and once the relic is claimed, the temple is sealed forever.

Phantom Abyss version 1.0 release for PC and Xbox will deliver a completely overhauled Adventure Mode, according to what the developers shared. This mode will give you a choice of temples to explore, each with a specific whip, relic, and series of challenges to overcome. Some changes for the whip will also be a part of the update. Whips will no longer carry curses and will be unlocked by playing Adventure Mode, while whip skins will be rewarded through player op-in challenges.

It will also be introducing the new and improved core experience with Abyss Mode, previously called Classic Mode. This mode challenges players to enter a temple and progress through all four areas within and collect the relic at the end. Only one person will ever complete each temple, so time (and skill) are of the essence.