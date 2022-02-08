HomeCryptoUnicas opens its new physical branch in New Delhi for fiat and...

Unicas opens its new physical branch in New Delhi for fiat and crypto transactions

Unicas

Unicas, a crypto-financial institution with physical branches has announced opening another physical branch in India’s capital, New Delhi. The company has opened a new branch at Connaught Place in the capital.

The new branch in New Delhi will allow users to access banking services in both- fiat and cryptocurrency. It is now operational and allows users to avail facilities. This will include services like savings accounts, loans against crypto assets and cash deposit withdrawals.

Cashaa, a global banking platform in partnership with United Multistate co-op society, had launched Unicas in India, to empower users with the freedom to transact in fiat and crypto through a single account.

Unicas accepts the CAS token as its native crypto. Users with a higher portfolio balance in CAS get advanced banking services along with lower rates of interest for loans and much higher interest on savings balance.

As per the company, Unicas has already created a presence in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi. It plans to foray into UP, Telangana, markets to this year. With the currently operational physical branches, the brand has already witnessed a transactional volume worth INR 150 crores.

By the end of fiscal 2022-23 it plans to clock a transactional volume worth 1000 across, the company said.

 

