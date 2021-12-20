Ranveer Singh-Starrer ‘83’ movie based on Kapil Dev to launch NFTs

With the increasing popularity of NFT amongst Bollywood celebrities, Ranbir Singh-starrer 83 movie is all set to hop onto the digital collectibles bandwagon as director Kabir Khan wants to sell the posters and cricket memorabilia NFTs. The makers have announced that the NFTs will be launched on December 23.

The film focuses on the life of Kapil Dev as the movie revolves around the cricket world cup that India won in 1983. As much as NFTs is booming internationally, India is also catching up. Many Bollywood celebrities including Salman Kahn, Amitabh Bachchan, etc have come forward to promote NFTs and NFT Marketplaces have also been launched in India. Not only celebs but cricketers such as Dinesh Kartik have also ventured into NFTs.

The NFTs for the movie 83 is based on Polygon blockchain and will include the physical cricket memorabilia, animated digital avatars, posters, images and video scenes of the Ranveer Singh starrer. “We are delighted to venture into this exciting arena of digital possibilities to provide Bollywood and cricket fans the opportunity to benefit from the movie’s box-office success in a manner never done before,” Kabir Khan told IANS.

“’83’ is a moment in Indian history that everyone relates to, which makes this a unique opportunity for collectors, and we are excited to see the response”, he added. These NFTs will be exclusively available on NFT Labs, Inc and Social Swag, an influencer-led fan engagement platform.

The CEO of NFT Labs said, “The story of that World Cup victory has been told and retold through generations – making this moment timeless. With NFTs, for the first time, people can own a piece of that moment and own a piece of history.”