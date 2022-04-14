Meta to let creators earn money in the Metaverse, testing underway

In a bid to support creators, Meta has announced that it is beginning to test several new tools that will enable creators to experiment with different ways to monetize what they’re building in Horizon Worlds video game. Further, the company says that it has already launched a test with a handful of creators to get their feedback. This way, creators would be able to earn money inside the Metaverse.

Earning Money in Metaverse

“These types of tools are steps toward our long-term vision for the metaverse where creators can earn a living and people can purchase digital goods, services, and experiences”, said Meta in a blog post. Meta, formerly Facebook, believes that metaverse, by nature of it not being limited by physical space, will bring a new level of creativity and open up new opportunities for the next generation of creators and businesses to pursue their passions and create livelihoods.

Meta says that creators and entrepreneurs will have more freedom to find a business model that is suitable for them. With this limited test, a handful of creators in Horizon Worlds will be able to sell virtual items and effects within their worlds. For example, someone could make and sell attachable accessories for a fashion world or offer paid access to a new part of a world, thereby earning money via the means of Metaverse.

Purchasing items in Horizon Worlds is available to people 18+ in the US and Canada where Horizon Worlds is currently available. Creators selling items will see a Commerce tab and gizmo when they’re in Create mode that lets them create purchasable items.

In addition, Meta is also beginning to test a Horizon Worlds Creator Bonus program for participants in the US. These bonuses will come in the form of goal-oriented monthly programs. At the end of every month, creators will be paid out for their progress towards the goal. Creator bonuses are not subject to fees and will be paid to creators in full.

For now, in this limited test, creators will be rewarded for building worlds that attract the most time spent, but over time we may evolve these goals, for example, to encourage creators to adopt new tools or features we roll out.