LEGO & Epic Games team up to build a place in Metaverse for kids

The LEGO Group and Epic Games recently announced that they are entering a long-term partnership to shape the future of the metaverse to make it “safe and fun for children and families”. The two companies will team up to build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together, said the company.

Epic Games & LEGO Partner Up

Epic Games said that the family-friendly digital experience will give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver great play opportunities in a safe and positive space. As we have explained previously, it will be a connection of 3D virtual worlds that focus on social connections, which we currently use in a 2D format on flat screens.

The LEGO Group and Epic Games will combine their experience to ensure that this next iteration of the internet is designed from the outset with the wellbeing of kids in mind, according to the company.

The LEGO Group and Epic Games have agreed to three principles which will ensure the digital spaces they develop deliver engaging play opportunities safely:

Protect children’s right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority.

Safeguard children’s privacy by putting their best interests first.

Empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.

Epic Games has expertise in building creative tools and immersive worlds that are open and accessible to players and developers everywhere, an example of which would be Fortnite. It is at the forefront of popular culture, creating experiences that connect people through gaming, music and creative collaboration. Epic is also committed to enabling developers to create age-appropriate experiences online and in 2020 acquired SuperAwesome, a company that has pioneered technology designed to deliver safe digital engagement with children under 16.



On the other hand, the LEGO Group has inspired generations of children through play through the creative possibilities of the LEGO brick since years. The company is a leader in defining safe digital play experiences for children including the development of an industry-standard Digital Child Safety Policy with UNICEF and the 2016 launch of the first fully live moderated social app for children.