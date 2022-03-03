GARI announces listing on CoinDCX

GARI, India’s first social crypto token has announced its listing on one of the country’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX. GARI’s listing on CoinDCX will provide its more than 75 lakh Indian users with another avenue to access one of the largest projects on the Solana blockchain, says the company.

Moreover, the listing would increase the liquidity of the GARI and penetration into the wider Indian communities. The listing has been done specifically to cater to the demands of lakhs of regional creators in the country. Prior to its listing on CoinDCX, GARI has already been listed on some of the world’s leading platforms including Kucoin, MEXC, Bitmart, Zebpay, Huobi and FTX.

GARI is the native token of Chingari, a short-video app that is truly ‘Made in India.’ Chingari enables short-form video creators to monetize their content on the blockchain with the GARI token. The token has been integrated with Chingari, where the creators are rewarded with Gari Tokens whenever they create a video on the platform.

GARI network aims to build a crypto-powered creator economy on Chingari. The GARI token exists to incentivize content creators to produce genuine content while keeping viewers engaged with transparent tipping features, exclusive content, and direct participation in platform operations.

As for other recent crypto news, Trade The Games, a platform that conveys the concept of crypto trading and fantasy gaming together was launched in India last month. The company claims that this Platform would enable fathomless chances to learn crypto trading while eradicating all the risks of having them invest in real cryptos.

Trade the Games (TTG) provide incitements to users so they can escalate their trading artifice. TTG does not only make the learning possible, but it also gives them a chance to make profits without being exposed to actual currencies.