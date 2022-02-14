India’s first fantasy crypto trading platform launched

Jaipur based IT Company – Technoloader IT Services, recently launched Trade The Games, A platform that convoys concept of crypto trading and fantasy gaming together. The company claims that this Platform would enable fathomless chances to learn crypto trading while eradicating all the risks of having them invest in real cryptos.

What is Trade The Games, Where is it available?

Currently, the service is available only on websites but soon, it would also be rolled out as an app on Google Play Store and iTunes as well. Trade the Game (TTG) provide incitements to users so they can escalate their trading artifice. TTG does not only make the learning possible, but it also gives them a chance to make profits without being exposed to actual currencies.

TTG allows to appraise your crypto trading strategy and grasp how to perform best without any risk of losing big money. The platform adopts the format of fantasy gaming and makes the learning of the crypto trade interesting. Trade The Games is an innocuous trading platform where there’s no need to be conscious about investment. The objective of TTG is to make the crypto trade possible for everyone.

Read More: Cion Digital, a US-based crypto startup is set to expand in India

With TTG, Technoloader is taking a big step into the crypto sphere. The company says that “it has used the experience and insights into the making of this platform”. It should be noted that this platform is launched at a time when there are already so many crypto exchanges to do the trading.

According to founder & CEO of Technoloader, Vipin Kumar, TTG addresses some fundamental problems that persisted since the beginning of crypto trading. Trade The Game will make crypto trading available in the contest format. The users will be able to participate and will be able to learn while trying to outperform their competitors.

It provides a realistic crypto trade environment that gives situations where traders come across on a regular basis. To make this possible, the company also informs that the website will be timely updated so it could show all the possible circumstances to the participants.