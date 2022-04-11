Flam launches first walk-in recruitment experience in the metaverse via One Above platform

Flam, a social metaverse company has announced the first walk-in recruitment experience in the metaverse through their One Above platform. As a part of its growth strategy, Flam will be recruiting 100+ employees within the next six months. The company is looking to hire mid-to senior-level positions across departments, with a focus on product, engineering, design, and technology roles.

OneAbove, an in-house metaverse recruitment platform, was curated with an investment of USD 50,000 and a team of 25 employees within a month. The platform’s design represents Flam’s workplace and its culture. It can host a meeting of 50 people at the same time.

The journey will begin with the interviewee landing on the platform and selecting his/her avatar to interact with the recruiter from over 45 avatars. At the entrance, they will see a virtual lobby with Flam HR team who will guide them towards the stage. Each round of walk-in interviews will have a maximum of 15 candidates in the lobby at the same time. Once all the candidates are in the space, the recruiters will take a group selfie with all the avatars. Candidates can even take their first solo selfie in the metaverse.

Each candidate will be requested to come on the stage and introduce themselves. The candidates will be able to share his/her screen, showcase a presentation, and even turn on the camera to show their real selves. A reaction feature is also installed for the participants to share their reactions after every presentation. Candidates will also be able to place any image, video, audio, 3D object, etc. in the scene and embed external links to it.

About Flam

Flam is building the world’s first social network on the metaverse through an enriching AR experience. It’s on a mission to build a metaverse that seamlessly harmonizes virtual and physical realities and provides a platform for people to live, create, and socialize in the most immersive and engaging ways. Augmented Reality will be central to the metaverse experience, hence our aim is to first democratize AR content creation and consumption as an entry point to the metaverse.