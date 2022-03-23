Cypher Capital launches USD 100 Million Blockchain Fund

Cypher Capital, a private venture capital firm rooted in the UAE and MENA region, announced today the launch of one of the region’s biggest seed funds. The USD 100 million seed fund will focus on investments in blockchain, crypto and other digital asset projects who have genuine value propositions. Cypher Capital aims to invest 40% of the seed fund on the emerging blockchain and crypto startups in India.

Cypher Capital $100 Million Blockchain Fund

The VC firm has already invested in over 15 Indian blockchain startups like Safle, Solrazr etc from its Fund one. Safle is an identity wallet and composite blockchain infra provider for the decentralised cryptoverse. Solrazr is the first decentralized developer ecosystem for Solana.

Cypher Capital will take an entrepreneurial approach to building its portfolio and will focus on seed funding with the Blockchain fund. Further, it is also taking stakes in other established blockchain funds as general partners (GPs) and limited parners (LPs) as part of its value proposition as well. Moreover, Cypher Capital has already invested USD 1.5 million into Crypto Oasis Sentio, showcasing its belief that cooperating with other private venture capital funds builds the blockchain ecosystem.

Cypher Capital also plans to take a very hands-on approach when it comes to mentoring the projects that it invests in and equipping entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed. Its 10,000 square foot crypto, blockchain and digital asset hub, under construction in JBR Dubai, is anticipated to be completed in August 2022, which will welcome crypto enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and startups, offering exclusive access and get-togethers for its members and the community.

“We aim to cooperate with and expand the ecosystem by working with visionary innovators, outstanding talent and other venture capital partners to create a holistic blockchain community with will in turn, foster the growth of the ecosystem” commented Bijan Alizadeh, Founder and General Partner at Cypher Capital.