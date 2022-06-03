Banking Metaverse, Kiyaverse, Launched

Kiya.ai – one of the digital solutions providers serving financial institutions and governments globally, has announced the launch of India’s first-ever Banking Metaverse – Kiyaverse. Kiyaverse pioneers use cases of merging real-world banking with Metaverse banking through an avatar (virtual humanoid) based interactions.

In the first phase, Kiyaverse will allow banks to extend their own Metaverse for clients, partners, and employees, through services that will include Relationship Manager & Peer Avatars and Robo-advisors. Kiyaverse plans to have tokens as NFTs and support CBDC to enable open finance in a Web3.0 environment.

This platform will interface its Open API connectors with Aggregators, and Gateways to enable a Super-App and Marketplace on the metaverse said the company. With the introduction of Haptics enabled Headsets, Kiyaverse will provide a near real-world interaction using the internet of senses.

Read More: South Korean Government to invest in Metaverse

It will enable customers to use their personalized avatars on digital banking units, mobiles, laptops, VR headsets and mixed reality environments. “Kiyaverse offers meaningful applications in the Metaverse that apply to relevant business use cases in the real world. It will enable banks to harness the potential of enhanced UX to bring out the best outcomes for data visualization and gamification of processes and procedures”, said Kiya.ai’s MD & CEO, Rajesh Mirjankar.

The platform will bring banking services from the real world to the virtual world and vice-a versa, interacting with a relationship manager’s avatar creation and customisation, AI-based digital customer interaction, portfolio analysis, wealth management, co-lending, and corporate banking. Kiyaverse provides 3-dimensional analysis of data for Banks including CMO Insights, Product Performance, Risk Analysis and Channel Analytics.