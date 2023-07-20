Vivo Y27 launched in India: Top 5 alternatives to the budget offering

Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone in India called Vivo Y27. The new Y-series smartphone from Vivo is offered with a MediaTek Helio series chipset, which makes it a 4G mobile. It runs on Android 13, and has dual rear cameras. But do all of these features and specifications make it better than its competition? We’ll take a look at that below, where we have listed the top 5 alternatives to the Vivo Y27.

Vivo Y27: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y27 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 6 GB+128 GB variant. It will be available for purchase starting today across Flipkart, Amazon, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores in two colour options: Burgundy Black and Garden Green.

Vivo Y27 sports a 6.64-inch FHD+ LCD display with 600 nits of peak brightness. It refreshes at 60Hz. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Users can add up to 1TB storage via the dedicated microSD card slot.

For optics, there’s a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP f/2.0 sensor. The device is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Read More: Nothing Phone (2) vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Which one delivers for the price?

Vivo Y27: Top 5 alternatives

The top 5 alternatives to Vivo Y27 include:

Infinix Hot 30 5G

The recently launched Infinix Hot 30 5G serves as one of the best alternatives to the Vivo Y27. It is priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 13,499 for 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models, respectively. Already these prices are less than what Vivo Y27 is being offered at, even for the top-end model.

As for the specs, the Infinix Hot 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an FHD+ (1080 × 2460 pixels) resolution, and 580nits peak brightness. The display panel features a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. It sports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with XOS 13, which is based on Android 13.

The Infinix Hot 30 5G sports a dual-rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP f/1.6 primary shooter and an AI lens with an LED flash. There is also a 8MP f/2.0 front shooter which is supported by a dual LED flash setup.

It further packs a 6000mAh battery unit and 18W charging support. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options of the device include 5G Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. It also has stereo speakers.

Pros over Vivo Y27:

Bigger battery

Higher refresh rate display

Better chipset

5G support

More RAM for cheaper price tag

Stereo speakers

Cons over Vivo Y27:

Slower charging

Tecno Camon 20

Tecno Camon 20 is another 4G smartphone that sells for Rs 14,999, the same price as Vivo’s, but with more storage and makes itself one of the better alternatives to Vivo Y27. It comes in a single 8GB + 256GB model. It carries 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It gets an in-screen optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

Next, the Tecno Camon 20 is equipped with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM along with 8GB virtual RAM support, alongside 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also features a heat dissipation system.

The Tecno Camon 20 series is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. As for optics, the Tecno Camon 20 features a 64MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth unit and a QVGA lens. The device features a 32MP selfie snapper. It supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB-C port for connectivity.

Pros over Vivo Y27:

More storage for same price

More RAM for same price

Better high refresh rate AMOLED display

Better cameras (per on-paper specs)

Cons over Vivo Y27

Slower charging

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

For Rs 14,990, Samsung is offering the Galaxy M14 5G in the 6GB + 128GB model. It sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the phone is powered by the Exynos 1330 with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Galaxy M14 5G has a triple-camera setup. The phone has a 50MP f/1.8 main camera sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an LED flash module next to the camera sensors. For selfies, the phone gets a 13MP front camera.

Besides, the device runs on Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 Core custom skin out of the box. It is slated to receive two years of OS upgrades. For security, it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. Further, the connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5,2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Pros over Vivo Y27

Better chipset

Bigger battery

5G support

Better cameras (as per on-paper specs)

Better OS updates support

Better display

Cons over Vivo Y27

Slower charging

Realme 10 4G

Currently available for Rs 15,499 on Flipkart, Realme 10 4G can be availed in 8GB + 128GB model. It sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1000 nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 33W fast charging support.

The Realme 10 runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pros over Vivo Y27

Better display

Better chipset

More RAM for just Rs 500 more

Cons over Vivo Y27

Slower charging

Runs on Android 12 and not the latest Android 13

Redmi Note 12

Available for Rs 13,999 on Flipkart at the time of writing this article, the Redmi Note 12 can be availed in 6GB + 64GB model. Meanwhile the 128GB model costs Rs 15,999.

The Redmi Note 12 4G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 4,500:000:1. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 685, which is an overclocked version of the existing Snapdragon 680. It is the first smartphone to be powered by this chipset.

The Redmi Note 12 4G has arrived with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP53 rated and has an IR Blaster as well.

Pros over Vivo Y27

Better display

Better chipset

Ultra-wide camera

IP53 rating

IR Blaster support

Cons over Vivo Y27