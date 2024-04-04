Top 5 WiFi-Enabled Inkjet Printers in India

In today’s digital age, having a reliable printer with WiFi connectivity is essential for both home and office use. These printers allow you to print wirelessly from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables. Here are the top 5 WiFi-enabled inkjet printers available in India, considering factors like print speed, cost of refill, and warranty:

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

Available for Rs 14,999 on Amazon, this InkJet printer is Wi-Fi enabled where you can Connect with wireless connectivity and with the Epson Smart Panel App you can access functions such as print, scan and copy from your mobile device. It can print up to 4,500 pages black & up to 7,500 pages colour with economical genuine refill ink bottles. It can print at a speed of 15 ppm for coloured pages and 33 ppm for Monochrome pages. This printer has a warranty coverage of up to 1 years or 30,000 prints, whichever comes first. A 65ml refill bottle can go up to Rs 570 (as per a Flipkart listing) based on the colour.

Canon PIXMA E477

Priced at Rs 5,599 in India via Amazon, this Canon printer is one of the cheapest Inkjet printers available, and comes with features like wireless setup, printing and scanning with the free app. It also allows you to monitor ink level status and setup cloud services remotely. The Canon printer has Auto Power ON which detects a print command and will automatically switch the printer on with a USB connection and automatically switches off after a specific timing. Print speed for monochrome and colour pages stand at 8 ppm and 4 ppm, respectively. Print cost for a monochrome page is Rs 1.8 while its Rs 4.5 for a colour page.

Cannon says that the printer has a 1 year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase. Using counterfeit ink will harm your printer and render the warranty void, according to the brand. The multicoloured ink could cost around Rs 750 as per Amazon while the Black ink would cost around Rs 670.

HP Ink Tank Wireless 416 Printer

Available for Rs 14,499 on Amazon, this HP printer has rapid printing rates of up to 8 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour). It comes with included HP GT51 Black Ink Bottle and HP GT52 Cyan/Magenta/Yellow Ink Bottle which can print up to 8,000 color and 6,000 black pages. The printer supports wireless connectivity over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. In addition, users get 1-year or 15,000-page limited hardware warranty. The printer can handle A4, B5, A6, and DL envelope standard media sizes with up to 60-sheet input and 25-sheet output capacity. Finally, the HP GT52 ink bottle, when purchased separately, costs Rs 657 for each colour on Amazon. A set of four bottles would cost Rs 2,694.

Brother DCP-T820DW

The Brother DCP-T820DW – Wi-Fi & Auto Duplex Colour Multifunction AIO printer is one of the most advanced inkjet printers available in this list. It offers Brother’s duplex (two-sided) printing which reduces total operating costs and lower your overall cost per print. The device can handle a variety of print jobs with a 150 sheets paper tray adjustable for different paper sizes and an additional single-sheet manual feed slot for various paper types. Brother’s refill tank system features a transparent cover that allows for easy front access to the embedded ink tank.

The built-in Wi-Fi allows your entire workgroup to effortlessly share one device. Plus, Brother printers are equipped with direct mobile print for the convenience of printing wirelessly from your mobile devices. The maximum print speed for colour pages is 26 ppm, while for monochrome its 30 ppm. It can handle A4, Letter, Legal, Mexico legal, India legal, Folio, Executive, A6, Envelopes, and more media sizes. The printer comes with a 1-year warranty while the combo price for four ink bottles including black, yellow, magenta and cyan is Rs 1,799. If bought separately, the bottles cost Rs 410 each.

HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer

The most expensive InkJet printer out of this list of printers is the HP Smart Tank 720. It is priced at Rs 23,999 on Amazon and comes with a 1 year onsite warranty or 30,000 pages warranty, whichever is earlier from the date of purchase. The HP printer comes with integrated ink tanks and an automatic ink and paper sensor with Smart guided buttons. It can print up to 8,000 colour or 12,000 black pages. One can connect to it via USB 2.0, Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The printing cost is 10 paise for Black and 20 paise for Colour pages. To control various functions of the printer, one can pair it with the HP Smart app. The compatible HP GT52 ink bottle, when purchased separately, costs Rs 657 for each colour on Amazon. A set of four bottles would cost Rs 2,694.