Top 5 VoLTE smartphones under Rs 20,000

VoLTE has witnessed a lot traction post Reliance Jio's commercial launch.

Voice over LTE (VoLTE) has become a necessity ever since Reliance Jio was launched commercially and brands have been taking care of the same. Though the initial chaos pertaining to Jio has now settled, still, there are users who look for VoLTE when buying a new device. Well, if not Jio, sooner rather than later every another telecom operator is expected to exploit this technology in near future. Given that, let's look at the top 5 smartphones with VoLTE under Rs 20,000.Starting with the most expensive and though there is a cheaper variant, the 64GB variant of Lenovo Z2 Plus is a great deal at Rs 20,000. The smartphone comes with a 5.0-inch 1080p display with glass both at the back and front. Running on Android 6.0.1 marshmallow, Z2 Plus is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor clocked at 2.15 GHz and Adreno 530 GPU for graphics. For multitasking, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage which is not expandable. It runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat in near future. For the camera, it features a 13 megapixel back camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter. To juice up, there is a 3300 mAh non-removable battery. Apart from VoLTE, it comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port and Dual SIM connectivity. It also has a fingerprint scanner up front.Launched back in May 2016, Motorola's Moto G4 Plus is still one of the most promising devices under 15K price range. Starting with the display, it comes with a 5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display. Already upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat, the Moto G4 Plus is powered by a 1.5 Ghz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor coupled with Adreno 405 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The device comes with 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. In the camera department, Moto G4 Plus has 16 MP camera with PDAF, auto focus, laser auto focus for low light, Omni vision Pure sensor, professional mode, Auto HDR, panorama, ad drag to focus exposure features. It has a 5 megapixel front camera. There is a 3000 mAh battery with Turbo Charging functionality. For connectivity, 4G LTE connectivity, VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and FM radio. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the front.Starting with the display, there is a 5.5 inch 1080p IPS LCD display which is covered by a beautifully designed metal uni-body design which gives the phone a premium feel. A fingerprint scanner at the back is present here as well. Underneath the hood, Coolpad Note 5 features an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 chipset clocked at 1.5 GHz with Adreno 405 GPU for graphics and 4GB RAM. It comes with 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card. Note 5 is a Dual SIM device with a hybrid SIM slot. For the camera, it features a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash which can shoot 1080p video at 30fps. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. Regarding the battery, Coolpad Note 5 features a 4010 mAh battery with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS and a micro USB port for charging and data transfer. Of course, it comes with VoLTE support and runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box.###PAGE###Common to almost all the smartphones these days, Zenfone 3 Max comes with a metallic unibody design with a fingerprint scanner at the back. Regarding the display, it comes with a 5.5 inch IPS LCD Full HD 1080p display. Underneath, Zenfone 3 Max is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core 64-bit processor clocked at 1.4GHz and is backed by 3GB RAM. It comes with 32GB internal storage with 3GB RAM for multi-tasking. The given internal storage is further expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card. In photography department, Zenfone 3 Max has a 16-megapixel rear camera with 0.03 seconds Tri-tech Auto-focus technology (2nd Generation Laser AF, Phase detection AF, and Continous AF). The device supports full-HD recording along with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for stable videos. At the front, the device sports an 8-megapixel camera that supports modes like the Beautification modes and can shoot videos in Full HD resolution. For the battery, there is a 4100 mAh cell and connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/A-GPS and a Dual SIM hybrid slot. It runs on Android 6.0.1 marshmallow with ASUS ZenUI on top.Again, you will get a metallic unibody design with a massive 6.4 inch 1080p IPS LCD display so this smartphone is surely for Phablet lovers. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 7 on top. On the inside, Mi Max sports a 1.8GHz 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 Cortex A72 A53 hexacore processor. For multi-tasking, it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. Coming to the camera, it features a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, HDR etc. The rear camera is capable of recording 2160p video at 30fps and offers 120fps slow-motion video at 720p. The front camera is a 5-megapixel shooter with the same f/2.0 aperture. Juicing up is a huge 4850 mAh battery and the device comes with connectivity options like 4G with VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 802.11 a/b/g/n), WiFi Hotspot, NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS etc.