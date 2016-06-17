Top 5 smartphones under Rs 7,000

These days you can get phones with latest Android version and even with 3 GB RAM in this budget segment.

There are several dozen smartphones in sub-Rs 7,000 price range. Almost all handset companies have their phones in this lucrative price range and more device makers joining their fray each passing day.Adding to the confusion is their features. On paper many look like replicas of each other. But still there are some smartphones which stand out in the crowd. We have here picked five such smartphones, which have the best of features in this price segment and are recently launched.This is creating wave these days. Exclusively available on Amazon, the Vibe K5 looks gorgeous metal body made with aviation grade aluminium alloy. It is just 7.9 mm thin and weighs 142 grams with its non-removable 2750 mAh body that claims to offer 32 hours of 2G talktime.The phone is armed with a 5 inch display that has high definition resolution, 178 degree viewing and 450 nits of brightness. The phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 octa core processor and 2 GB RAM. But it has the Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system. We hope it to be updated to Android Marshmallow soon.The Lenovo Vibe K5 has Dolby Atmos sound technology promising clear sound. There is a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera in the phone. This dual SIM smartphone offers 4G, Bluetooth, WiFi and FM radio. It comes in gold, silver and grey colours. Lenovo is also offering TheaterMax VR headset with the phone as well.Under Rs 5,000, the Bingo 10 is a great phone as it offers the latest Android Marshmallow operating system. Besides, it has 1 GB of RAM as well as a quad core processor. It has decent 8 GB of internal storage while an expandable storage is also there that can handle a micro SD card of up to 64 GB.The InFocus Bingo 10 has a 4.5 inch display that offers 854x480 pixels resolution. The handset measures 67.38x135.65x10.43 mm and has a 2000 mAh battery. This dual SIM smartphone offers 3G, Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi (b/g/n), micro USB port and GPS. Notably, it has both 5 megapixel rear as well as front camera.For those with lesser budget, there is Intex Cloud Glory 4G. We picked this one as despite its low price tag of just Rs 3,999, it comes with the latest Android Marshmallow operating system.The Glory also offers 4G connectivity. It has a quad core processor, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB of internal storage and a micro SD card slot of 32 GB capacity. Like the Bingo 10, the Intex Glory 4G has a 4.5 inch display with the 480x854 pixels resolution. Besides, it has a 5 megapixel rear camera and a 2 megapixel front camera. It has WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio and a micro USB port.###PAGE###It does not have Android Marshmallow version but it has one thing that almost no phone in this price bracket has, and i.e. 3 GB of RAM. It also has the 1.3GHz Cortex-A53 MT6735 Mediatek quad core processor. Besides, the Note 3 Lite has 16 GB of internal memory while its expandable storage slot can hold a 32 GB micro SD card,The Coolpad Note 3 Lite has a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera. Its 5 inch display that has high definition resolution. A 2500 Li-Ion battery in the phone that claims to offer 8 hours of talktime. It also offers a fingerprint sensor.The Coolpad Note 3 Lite had impressed us quite a lot. To read our views clickIt was launched last year but it recently got upgraded to Android Marshmallow operating system. The Yu Yuphoria runs on a 64 bit Snapdragon 410 quad core processor that has a clock speed of 1.2 GHz. On the storage front, it has 16 GB ROM and 2 GB RAM. It has a 5 inch display with 294 ppi pixel density and a Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Yuphoria has an 8 megapixel rear camera with F/2.2 aperture along with a flash light and a 5 megapixel front camera. The Yuphoria comes with a metal frame but with a plastic back panel and has a 2230 mAh battery.You can read its review