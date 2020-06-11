Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Here is the list of top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000.

The Smartphone industry witnessed the biggest impact due to Coronavirus. The sales of smartphones and its accessories were barred by the government of India due to Coronavirus lockdown. However, the lockdown is now over and it means that customers can now purchase their favourite smartphones.

So, if you are also looking for a new smartphone and your budget is around Rs 15,000, then we are there to help you out. We have compiled the best smartphones available right now for purchase in the country that comes with better specs to price ratio. So, without wasting much time, here is the list of top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro - Rs 13,999

The first smartphone in this list is the Redmi Note 9 Pro from Xiaomi. The smartphone comes loaded with a host of interesting features and it is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier white and Interstellar Black colour options. The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ DotDisplay with 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU.

In this price range, you will get the 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage option of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. However, one can easily increase the storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot. In terms of camera, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup. The combination comes with a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.

Realme 6 - Rs 13,999

Realme 6 is yet another smartphone in this price range that offers some unique features in this price range. This is the only smartphone available under Rs 15,000 that comes with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage.

The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. On the hardware front, the Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which is a gaming-centric chipset. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The Realme 6 is loaded with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

In terms of software, it runs on Android 10 with the company's own Realme UI running on top of it. The Realme 6 is loaded with a 4300mAh battery and the company has added 30W flash charge support.

Samsung Galaxy M30s - Rs 14,999

Samsung M-series has been quite popular in the online platforms and the Galaxy M30s is no different. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, which makes it a quite interesting deal when you consider a smartphone under Rs 15,000.

The Galaxy M30s is equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 420 nits brightness and 78960:1 contrast ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with ARM Mali G72 MP3 GPU.

On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and the company has added a 15W fast charger bundled with the box. The phone runs on Android Pie, which is based on OneUI and it also supports fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

Vivo U20 - Rs 11,990

If you are looking for a smartphone with better chipset and decent design then Vivo U20 is a good option for you. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 11,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage.

Vivo U20 is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It is creently available in two memory options: 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

The phone runs on FunTouch OS 9.2, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It is juiced up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. On the camera front, the Vivo U20 is backed by a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it comes loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus - Rs 12,999

Moto G8 Plus is yet another good smartphone in this price range that provides a good mix of hardware and price. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 and it is available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colour options.

Moto G8 Plus features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a triple-camera setup a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto G8 Plus is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery