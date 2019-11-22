You might like this
Vivo U20 6GB
Price :
Rs. 11990
|
Rs. 11990
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 November, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Vivo U20 is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It is available in two memory options: 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the Vivo U20 is backed by a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it comes loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone comes with different camera modes including Bokeh, Slo-Mo, Super Macro, HDR, Filters, AI Portrait Framing, Live Photo, Panorama, doc scanner, AI Face Beauty and more.
The Vivo U20 runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s custom user interface FunTouch OS 9.2 running on top of it. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. It also features a fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, 16816GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16 MP + 2 MP + 8 MP (Triple AI Camera: 16MP primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charge support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.15 x 76.47 x 8.69mm
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, Adreno 612 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, Funtouch OS 9.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
