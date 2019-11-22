Description

Vivo U20 is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It is available in two memory options: 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Vivo U20 is backed by a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it comes loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone comes with different camera modes including Bokeh, Slo-Mo, Super Macro, HDR, Filters, AI Portrait Framing, Live Photo, Panorama, doc scanner, AI Face Beauty and more.

The Vivo U20 runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s custom user interface FunTouch OS 9.2 running on top of it. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. It also features a fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, 16816GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port