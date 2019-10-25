You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 25 October, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Moto G8 Plus is equipped with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a triple-camera setup a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The Moto G8 Plus runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the connectivity front, you get 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. The phone weighs 188 grams.
Display
|Type
|
IPS+ LCD, Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view + 5MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
25 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (TurboPower fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
188 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
