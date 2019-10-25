Description

Moto G8 Plus is equipped with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a triple-camera setup a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto G8 Plus runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the connectivity front, you get 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. The phone weighs 188 grams.