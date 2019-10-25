  • 18:14 Jan 31, 2020
Moto G8 Plus

Motorola Moto G8 Plus

Price :

Rs. 13999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 October, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 October, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Moto G8 Plus is equipped with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a triple-camera setup a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The Moto G8 Plus runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the connectivity front, you get 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. The phone weighs 188 grams.

Display

Type

IPS+ LCD, Full HD+

Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view + 5MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

25 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (TurboPower fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

188 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Moto G8 Plus price slashed in India

Moto G8 Plus price slashed in India

The Moto G8 Plus comes in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colours.

Moto G8 Plus to go on sale for the first time in India today

Moto G8 Plus to go on sale for the first time in India today

The Moto G8 Plus is priced at Rs 13,999 for a single 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage and it comes in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colours.

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

For Rs 13,999, with whom does the Moto G8 Plus compete in the Indian market?

Motorola introduces Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Play, Moto E6 Play

Motorola introduces Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Play, Moto E6 Play

The company has introduced Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play. The company has also announced Motorola One Macro, which was launched in India for Rs 9,999.

Moto G8 Plus launching today: Here's everything you need to know

Moto G8 Plus launching today: Here's everything you need to know

Moto G8 Plus will be available in blue and red colours with a black gradient design.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus to launch on October 24, full specs leaked

Motorola Moto G8 Plus to launch on October 24, full specs leaked

Motorola will launch the Moto G8 Plus with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 on October 24 in Brazil.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Motorola Image gallery

Latest Motorola Mobiles

Motorola Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies