Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000

From LeEco to Micromax to Samsung, almost all companies offer their devices in this range.

If you have a budget of up to Rs 15,000 then you can choose from a range of smartphones with high end features. All phone makers have some sort of presence in this range as well, including MNCs, Chinese companies and popular Indian brands and even the lesser known Indian companies.







Here we have listed five of the most renowned phones at this point of time. Ofcourse there are a couple of other phones in the price range apart from this list. And thus we hope you to leave your opinion below if you agree or disagree with this list.



LeEco Le 2



LeEco has gained tremendous popularity despite being its recent entry into the Indian market. All the credit for that goes to its high end devices. Its latest smartphone, the Le 2 has also been well received in the Indian market.



The LeEco Le 2, which has a price tag of Rs 11,999, has a 5.5-inch InCell Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display. It is powered by the 64 bit Snapdragon 652 octa core processor, which is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone has a 3000 mAh battery.



The Le 2 offers a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, PDAF and f/2.0 aperture. In its front there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Further, the smartphone offers Dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Note that it has no 3.5 mm jack, instead the USB port can be used for audio output.



Honor 5C



It is priced at Rs 10,999. It has a metal unibody design and features a 5.2-inch full HD (1920 x 1080p) display. It is powered by a Kirin 650 64-bit octa-core processor, which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It has an expandable storage slot for a micro SD card of up-to 128GB capacity. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system with Huawei's EMUI 4.1 on top of it and is backed up by a 3000 mAh non-removable battery.







The smartphone has a 13-megapixel shooter on the back with Dual tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with 77 degrees wide-angle lens is in its front panel. On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers Dual SIM (Dual standby),4G LTE with voLTE support, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS with A-GPS and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor 2.0 on the back panel and houses dual stereo speakers at the bottom on the phone. The handset measures 147.1Ã—73.8Ã—8.3 mm, and weighs 156 grams.



Zenfone Max 2016



The 3 GB RAM variant of Asus Zenfone Max (2016) is available at Rs 12,999. The Asus Zenfone Max (2016) is one of the few phones, irrespective of the price bracket, to have a huge 5000 mAh battery. It can double up as a power bank to charge other devices as well. The company claims that one a single charge one can expect 37.6 hours of 3G talk time or 32.5 hours of WiFi web browsing or 72.9 hours of music playback or 22.6 hours of video playback.







ZenFone Max features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm 615 octa-core processor which is paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system with Zen user interfcae on top of it.



The smartphone comes with 32 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up-to 64GB via a micro SD card. The ZenFone Max has a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers Dual SIM, 4G, GPRS/ EDGE, GPS with AGPS/Glonass, Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi, and Micro USB 2.0.



Yu Yunicorn



The Yu Yunicorn has a 5.5 inch display that has full HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. Ofcourse, it has 4G connectivity. There is a fingerprint scanner in the phone as well. Besides, the Yunicorn offers a 5 megapixel front camera with Electronic Image Stabilisation. The 13 megapixel rear camera has phase detection auto focus, panorama, slow motion and HDR features. The phone promises four full days of usage and 500 hours of standby with a 4000 mAh battery.







The Yu Yunicorn has the Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system. It runs on the 1.8 GHz quad core Mediatek Helio P10 processor that runs this phone with 4 GB of RAM. The Yunicorn has 32 GB of internal memory. It has expandable storage slot also that can hold a micro SD card of up to 128 GB.



The phone is available at Rs 12,999.



Moto G4/G4 Plus



The Moto G4 Plus has been launched in two versions â€“ one with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal at Rs 13499 and another with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of ROM at Rs 14,999. On the other hand, the Moto G4 is available for Rs 12,499.



As far as specs are concerned, Moto G4 and G4 Plus have most things in common but the later has additional fingerprint sensor and better cameras.







Both Moto G4 and G4 Plus have 5.5 inch display with full HD resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phones are just 7.9 mm thick and have 3000 mAh battery. They also come with turbo charger that claims to offer 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging.



The Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4 are armed with 1.5 GHz octa core processor (Snapdragon 617), Adreno 405 graphics processor and the latest Android marshmallow operating system. Only the G4 Plus has fingerprint sensor.



The Moto G4 Plus has 16 MP camera with PDAF, auto focus, laser auto focus for low light, Omni vision Pure sensor, professional mode, Auto HDR, panorama, ad drag to focus exposure features. It has a 5 megapixel front camera. On the other hand, the Moto G4 has 13 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera.



Both the phones have 4G LTE connectivity, VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and FM radio.



Besides, there are few other phones which you can also consider which include Lenovo K4 note, Micromax Canvas 6 pro, Asus Zenfone 2, Samsung J5 (2016) and HTC Desire 628.



