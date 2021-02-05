Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Let's start with the list of top 5 neckband-style earphones you can buy if you have a budget of Rs 2,000

With so many truly wireless earbuds available in the market, neckband headphones are still quite popular among many people. They prefer to put them comfortably around their neck and enjoy music all day long without needing to worry about dropping earbuds. Neckband headphones also still generally have better ANC, microphone, and battery performance than wireless technology.



There are plenty of options available in the market offering all kinds of Bluetooth headphones with a neckband. Let's start with the list of top 5 neckband-style earphones you can buy if you have a budget of Rs 2,000. With our listing of top 5, your choice would be easy and clear.







OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Rs 1,999



OnePlus wireless earphones, the Bullets Wireless Z come with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and are available in three colour options including Black, Blue and Oat. Thet can be purchased on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and OnePlus exclusive offline stores.



OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z has a neckband design with a power button on the neckband and are compatible with all smartphones. They charge via USB Type-C and OnePlus has claimed that the earphones are capable of lasting for 10 hours of audio after just 10 minutes of charging. After a full charge, the battery life is expected to be around 20 hours.



Further, it has Quick Pair for a convenient and easy pairing experience, Quick Switch to seamlessly switch between two paired devices, and signature Magnetic Control that lets you start your music by simply separating the two earbuds. The Bullets Z Bass Edition comes with a re-engineered bass for richer vocals, and deeper, cleaner bass.



The earphones have in-line remote for volume, music playback and call controls. They are IP55 certified for sweat and water resistance. They have a 9.2mm dynamic driver and super bass tone. The Low Latency Mode reduces latency to 110ms. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z that comes equipped with the Bluetooth v5.0 and has a Bluetooth range of 10 meters.





Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones - Rs 1299



The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones is priced at Rs 1299 and come in Black and Blue colours. It available for purchase from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and other retail channels.



Redmi SonicBass Wireless earphones are an in-ear neckband styled audio device built with an anti-slip and flexible material. It houses on-board volume controls and a multi-function button for ease of access to various multimedia controls. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones provide 12 hours of continuous music playback at 80% volume and a standby time of 200 hours. The earphones are also IPX4 certified making it sweat and splash resistant.



Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones feature anti-wax silicone ear tips with magnetic earbuds. They feature dual mics coupled with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and 9.2mm driver for an extra bass signature. It features Bluetooth 5.0 so that the connection with your paired device is stable and reliable. There is also dual pairing facilitated by multipoint Bluetooth technology which allows it to maintain a connection with two devices simultaneously.





Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth - Rs 1799



The Realme Buds Wireless is priced at Rs 1799 and is available from Amazon.in and Realme India website. They come in Black, Blue, Yellow and Orange colours.



The Realme buds have a flexible neckband and it comes with Bass Boost driver for making sound quality more dynamic. It has a magnetic design that lets you turn it off just by attaching the headphones together.



It packs 110mAh battery and has 12 hours battery life with support for fast charging that can offer 100 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging. It has support for Bluetooth 5.0 with Bestechnic chip, 11.2mm Bass Boost driver. The buds have IPX4 ratings for splash resistance.



The headset offers up to 12 hours of battery life and has support for fast charging that can offer 100 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charging. There are three-button remote to control your music, handle phone calls and even summon Google Assistant with three tactile inline buttons.





boAt Rockerz 335 - Rs 1999





boAt Rockerz 335 wireless neckband headphones are priced at Rs 1999. It comes in three colour variants - Raging Red, Blazing Yellow and Ocean Blue.



The boAt Rockerz 335 feature alloy metal control board along with high-grade silicone finish neckbands. The earbuds also feature magnets that help hold them together when not in use. They also feature IPX5 rating to help resist water and sweat. The boAt Rockerz 335 uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and lets the user connect it to two devices simultaneously via dual pairing.



The boAt Rockerz 335 is fuelled by a 150mAh Li-Polymer battery which claims to offer continuous 30 hours on a single full charge. A single full charge takes about 40 minutes with a compatible fast charger. They feature Qualcomm aptX HD Audio technology and 10mm dynamic drivers.



Additionally, it also features low latency audio performance and Qualcomm cVc technology for enhanced background noise cancellation during voice calls. and lets the user connect it to two devices simultaneously via dual pairing. . You can command your playback, hands-free and smart voice assistant via its easy to access integrated controls and built-in mic. The wireless earphones come in 3 stylish variants.







Oppo Enco M31 - Rs 1,999



The Oppo Enco M31 Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones are priced at Rs 1,999 and available on Amazon for sale. It comes in two colours - Black and Green.



Oppo Enco M31 is a neckband-styled wireless earphones and packs an embedded audio chip with LDAC lossy codec and transmission speeds of up to 990kbps. The headphones also incorporate an AI-powered noise reduction technology that can differentiate between the noise and human voices during voice calls and help in blocking out noise and distant human voices.



It features a titanium-plated composite diaphragm with Hi-Res Audio certification and a dedicated Bass-mode. It is IPX5 water resistance and the in-built 88mAh battery offers up to 12-hour playback.



Furthermore, it has a multi-function panel that allows you to adjust the volume, control playback, trigger voice assistant, etc. There is a dedicated microphone with “AI-Powered Noise Cancellation”, smart magnetic controls. The audio quality relies on 9.2mm full-range dynamic drivers.