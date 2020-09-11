Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

In today's world, a long lasting battery is a priority for many people. Here's a list of devices that have a 6000mAh battery that can last you more than a day.

In today's world, we want a phone that can last us long so we don't need to go find a charger every now and then. And for that purpose, today we are listing some of the best phones that are available in the market with a 6000mAh battery which is huge and can last you more than a day with light to medium usage. Let's take a look.

Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320. It has 3GB/4GB of RAM with 32GB/64GB of Storage.

The device has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The 6000mAh battery in the device supports 18W fast charging out of the box.

The device sells on Flipkart at a price of Rs 9,999 for 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for 4GB/64GB variant. There are 2 color options available which are Silver and Blue.







Samsung Galaxy M31s features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and it is available in two options: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is backed with a 6000mAh battery and it comes with 25W fast charging support.

The device retails on Flipkart for Rs 22,999 in the Mirage Blue color.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 25ms touch latency, HDR10+ certification, 391ppi pixel density, 1000nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 8GB/12GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage option.

The device has a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution.

The device is priced at Rs 49,999 for 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 57,999 for 12GB/256GB variant.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus features 6.82-inch HD+ mini drop notch glass display with 1640 x 720 pixels resolution, 90.5 screeen-to-body ratio, 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits brightness. It is powered by octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage. The memory can be expanded up to 256GB with microSD.

On the rear, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes with dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture, Depth sensor and Triple LED Flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash.

The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.2 custom skin on top and it is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery with 10w charging. The Infinix SSmart 4 Plus features a rear fingerprint sensor.

The device retails for Rs 7,999 through Flipkart and is available in 4 colors which are Black, Cyan, Violet and Ocean Wave.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 730 octa-core chipset. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage which Expandable upto 512GB with the help of SD Card.

The main highlight of the device is its 7,000mAh huge battery which also supports 25W fast charging.

The device has a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and another 5-megapixel macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel shooter.

The device is priced at Rs 24, 999 for 6 GB RAM variant.