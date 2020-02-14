Today, the market is flooded with laser printers from all brands. To make your choice easier, here’s our list of top 5 laser printers that you can buy along with their features.

Advertisement

Printing technology has come a long way since its inception. It has gone from being available for just for enterprises to being accessible to the general public at a reasonable price. The home printing solutions have gone through multitudes of technological enhancements making them more efficient and giving them higher quality print output.

One of these technological advancements was the introduction of laser printing. The xerox 1200 was the first commercially available laser printer and was revolutionary. Unlike its Inkjet counterpart, it uses a laser to electrically charge a drum by moving back and forth on it. The drum then selectively pick up ink powder and transfers it on to the paper where it's heated and fused permanently. Inkjet printer use cartridges that move over a paper and print drop by drop making them not suitable for high volume printing.

Advertisement

Laser printers can print large volumes without being expensive and are very suitable for office and home scenarios. Today, the market is flooded with laser printers from all brands. To make your choice easier, here’s our list of top 5 laser printers that you can buy along with their features.

HP LaserJet Pro M126nm

This printer is priced at INR 15,799 and can be purchased online. It’s a flatbed laser jet printer with a built-in scanner for scanning and copying documents. It has an LCD display for added convenience and better control. It’s a monochrome printer which means that it can only print in black and white.

In the connectivity department, it has WIFI, USB and Ethernet. The USB 2.0 used gives it added data transfer speeds. It can print up to 20 pages a minute and the cost per page is INR 2. It can print on papers of sizes A4, A5, B5, Envelopes and postcards. It has a print resolution of 1200x1200 DPI

Pros

Good connectivity options

LCD Display

Quick printing

Cons

Paper feed is not automatic

Brother DCP-B7500D

The printer is priced at INR 13,499 and can be purchased on amazon. It’s a flatbed design laser printer with All-in-one functionality which includes scanning, copying and printing. It has a Display on the top with all the necessary controls beside it. It has 2-sided printing and 2-sided copying. It's a monochrome printer which means that it can only print in black and white. For connectivity, it only has a USB connection and no wireless option. It can print up to 34 pages a minute with a resolution of 2400x600 dpi.

Pros

Hight printing capacity

Large paper tray

Cons

No wireless connectivity option

Canon Image class LBP2900B

This budget offering in the canon Laser Printer segment just costs INR 9999 and can be purchased on amazon. It’s a single function printer which means that it can only print and lacks the ability to copy and scan. It’s a flatbed type printer and has monochrome output i:e it can only print in black and white. It is low profile and compact compared to other Laser printers. It connects to your computer via USB and has no wireless connectivity options. It can print up to 12pages per minute at a resolution of 600x600 DPI.

Pros

Compact

Low priced

Cons

USB Only

Low print rate

HP LaserJet M1005

The HP LaserJet M1005 laser printer is priced at INR 17,499 and is available for purchase on Amazon. It is a flatbed style printer and is multi-function meaning that along with just simply printing, it can also scan and copy your documents using the built-in scanner. It’s a monochrome printer which means that it can only print in black and white. It has a print resolution of 600x600 DPI and can print 14 pages per minute with each page costing INR 1.4. In the connectivity department, it is only equipped with USB connectivity. It can print on: A4, A5, B5, C5, C6, DL, postcard and has Duplex Print – Manual.

Pros

Sharp printing quality

Multi-function

Cons

Bulky

Expensive for the Print rate

No wireless connectivity

Canon imageClass MF631Cn

The Canon imageClass MF631Cn is priced at INR 42,049 but can be purchased on Amazon for INR 29,800. It’s a multi-function printer with scan, copy and print functionality facilitated by the built-in optical scanner bed. It’s a colour printer and can print at a resolution of 600x600DPI. It has a colour LCD up front for added convenience along with a multi-purpose paper tray.

It can print up to 18 pages per minute in both monochrome and colour. It is equipped with Ethernet, USB and WIFI for connectivity and has the ability of mobile printing using WIFI.

Pros

Colour

Multiple connection options including wireless

Cons

Big and Bulky

expensive

Long heat up time.