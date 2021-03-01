Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

These are Top 5 fast chargers you can currently buy in India as fast chargers are slowly becoming extinct from the smartphone box

Most of the smartphones launching in today's era support fast charging that can charge the phones within a matter of minutes whereas earlier it used to take hours. Now, you can charge a smartphone from 0-100% in approximately 40 minutes with the help of a 65W charger.

Fast charging keeps getting better but some recent trends have shown that the companies are not interested in providing fast chargers within the box because of environmental concerns. So here are the top 5 fast chargers you can currently buy:

Mi 27W Superfast Charger (SonicCharge Adapter)

The Mi 27W SonicCharge Adapter is Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 certified. This charger is also BIS certified and has 10 layers of protection along with 380V surge protection.

For those who don't know, Quick Charge 3.0 is engineered to refuel devices up to four times faster than conventional charging. It is designed to charge twice as fast as Quick Charge 1.0 and to be 38 percent more efficient than Quick Charge 2.0.

Any Quick Charge certified adapter can rapidly charge any device that has Quick Charge enabled. This means you can use any type of fast charger with your phone as long as it is QC certified and your device is also QC enabled.

This charger is available on Amazon India for purchase for Rs 665.

Ambrane AQC-56 Quick Charge 3.0A Fast Wall Charger

Available at Rs 530 with a free cable, the output of the charger is at 5V-3A/ 9V-2A/ 12V-1.5A, meaning it can output a maximum of 18 watts of power.

The charger comes with all-round Safety (Surge protection/short circuit protection, single port current protection/output overcurrent protection, temperature control). It is compatible with all types of cables (Micro USB, Lightning and Type-C) reliably charge any of your devices. The charger is suitable for all mobile phones brands including Samsung, Apple ,OnePlus, Motorola, Sony, HTC, Nexus, LG, Microsoft, Nokia, OPPO and more.

This charger is also BIS certified. It has a Compact Design with hard ABS Plastic body for extra durability and sturdiness.

USB-C Power Adapter Fast Charger Luxos for iPhones

With power delivery technology, the charger can charge your devices at a maximum of 18 watts. The fast charging protocols supported by the charger include PD 3.0/2.0, QC 4.0+/4.0/3.0/2.0, 5V1A.

As per company's claims, it can charge the new iPhone 12 series from 0 to 50% in just 30 mins. It comes with multiple protections including Overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuit, overtemperature, etc.

It has support for iPhone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone XR/ X/Xs/XS Max, iPhone 8Plus/8, and more iPhones. The charger also supports iPad, Airpods, Airpods Pro and Android devices charging including Pixel and Samsung devices. This charger is available on Amazon for Rs 1049.

AMX XP 60 PD 4-Port 62W Wall Charge

Priced at Rs 1,699 and available on Amazon, this charger can output 62W of power and is compatible with Galaxy/Note, iPhone, iPad Air/Pro, MacBook Air/Pro, LG, ASUS, Pixel, amongst many other devices. It has one 45W Power Delivery Port and 3 flash charging ports.

The 3 Legacy USB Ports that support up to 2.4 amps per port or 3.4 amps overall do not support Qualcomm Quick Charge. This charger is also BIS certified and is sold with 12 months of warranty.

Portronics POR-089 Adapto 89 2.4A Adapter with Dual USB Port

As per Portronics, this adaptor converts normal 220V AC output to 5V/2.4A Dual USB output. It auto detects the connected device's ratings and charges it at fastest possible speed for that device.

The charger is priced at Rs 565 and is available on Amazon India for purchase for. It is BIS certified and the company says that the charger is also BIS certified. It has a Sophisticated circuit design with overheated, over-current, over-charging protection that will automatically stop charging when the battery is full.