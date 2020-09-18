Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

These are the top 5 fantasy game apps that are not available on Play Store because of Google's strict policies regarding no betting.

With Google removing the Paytm App from Play Store a few hours ago, we can see how Google restricts these fantasy game apps that allow betting on certain sports events.

Even though Paytm itself didn't had any betting functionality, but as it was redirecting its users for to its Paytm First Game app, Google had to remove it from Play Store because of its policy that doesn't allow any apps with online casinos or any type of Gambling Apps that promote betting for sports events.

Google clarifies that even if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of their policies, and because of which Paytm has been removed.

These are some apps that aren't available on Play Store or App Store because of Google's and Apple's policies, but can be downloaded through an external website for winning real money through means of betting. All of them support Fair Play policies.

Each of these app follow a point system for winnings and you can follow the instructions on their website or their app to play.

Dream11

Dream 11 is the official title sponsor for IPL 2020 season and had replaced Vivo earlier because of Vivo's ties with China, and the rising tensions between India and China.

Dream 11 has 8 crore+ users and faces Rs 50 crore + winnings every day. Dream 11 is the most famous amongst the fantasy game space because it has a great user interface, and everything which a cricket fan looks forward to.

The app can provide you real money through the means of bettings and as the IPL season is right around the corner, the app is seeing a surge in its popularity.

You can also get joining bonus of up to Rs 1000.

Paytm First Games

The app because of which the official Paytm app got removed, is 100% legal and safe and is handcrafted by Paytm itself.

You can instantly withdraw the money you win and can transfer it to your bank account using UPI or to your Paytm wallet. The App provides Rs 1 crore prize pools in winnings. The app also gives you a joining bonus of Rs 50.

Howzat

With more than 7 lakh users and 1.5 lakh Facebook fans, the Howzat app also helps you win real money. With the help of this app, you can win cash prizes after every match. You also get a 100% bonus on your first deposit into the app.

Mobile Premier League (MPL)

You might have seen MS Dhoni and other cricketers in an advertisement about this app as this one too is a famous fantasy game application. With 4 crore+ users and Rs 3 crore daily winnings, MPL is also a competitor to other apps in this space.

You get a joining bonus of Rs 20 and you can instantly withdraw your winnings from the app with the help of Paytm Wallet, UPI, Amazon Pay or Bank Transfer.

Not only cricket, but the app also offers other mini-games inside the app with which you can win money.

Gamezy

Gamezy is another fantasy game application with 5,00,000 active users and Rs 10 crore is winnings.

The app follows the same concept as other apps where you have to make a team of 11 players and then win to earn cash. It has various offers such as you refer and earn where you will get Rs 100 for referring a friend, but you'll get the money only when your friend joins the app.

You also get a Rs 50 joining bonus. The app has 1 day withdrawals instead of instant withdrawal like other apps.