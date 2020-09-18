Advertisement

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 18, 2020 6:09 pm

Latest News

These are the top 5 fantasy game apps that are not available on Play Store because of Google's strict policies regarding no betting.

With Google removing the Paytm App from Play Store a few hours ago, we can see how Google restricts these fantasy game apps that allow betting on certain sports events. 

 

Even though Paytm itself didn't had any betting functionality, but as it was redirecting its users for to its Paytm First Game app, Google had to remove it from Play Store because of its policy that doesn't allow any apps with online casinos or any type of Gambling Apps that promote betting for sports events. 

 

Read More: Paytm app removed from Google Play Store, Paytm says users money safe

 

Google clarifies that even if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of their policies, and because of which Paytm has been removed. 

 

These are some apps that aren't available on Play Store or App Store because of Google's and Apple's policies, but can be downloaded through an external website for winning real money through means of betting. All of them support Fair Play policies. 

 

Each of these app follow a point system for winnings and you can follow the instructions on their website or their app to play. 

 

Dream11

 

 

Dream 11 is the official title sponsor for IPL 2020 season and had replaced Vivo earlier because of Vivo's ties with China, and the rising tensions between India and China. 

 

Dream 11 has 8 crore+ users and faces Rs 50 crore + winnings every day. Dream 11 is the most famous amongst the fantasy game space because it has a great user interface, and everything which a cricket fan looks forward to. 

 

The app can provide you real money through the means of bettings and as the IPL season is right around the corner, the app is seeing a surge in its popularity. 

 

You can also get joining bonus of up to Rs 1000.

 

Paytm First Games

 

 

The app because of which the official Paytm app got removed, is 100% legal and safe and is handcrafted by Paytm itself. 

 

You can instantly withdraw the money you win and can transfer it to your bank account using UPI or to your Paytm wallet. The App provides Rs 1 crore prize pools in winnings. The app also gives you a joining bonus of Rs 50.

 

Howzat

 

 

With more than 7 lakh users and 1.5 lakh Facebook fans, the Howzat app also helps you win real money. With the help of this app, you can win cash prizes after every match. You also get a 100% bonus on your first deposit into the app. 

 

Mobile Premier League (MPL) 

 

 

You might have seen MS Dhoni and other cricketers in an advertisement about this app as this one too is a famous fantasy game application. With 4 crore+ users and Rs 3 crore daily winnings, MPL is also a competitor to other apps in this space. 

 

You get a joining bonus of Rs 20 and you can instantly withdraw your winnings from the app with the help of Paytm Wallet, UPI, Amazon Pay or Bank Transfer. 

 

Not only cricket, but the app also offers other mini-games inside the app with which you can win money. 

 

Gamezy

 

 

Gamezy is another fantasy game application with 5,00,000 active users and Rs 10 crore is winnings. 

 

The app follows the same concept as other apps where you have to make a team of 11 players and then win to earn cash. It has various offers such as you refer and earn where you will get Rs 100 for referring a friend, but you'll get the money only when your friend joins the app. 

 

You also get a Rs 50 joining bonus. The app has 1 day withdrawals instead of instant withdrawal like other apps.

 

Paytm app removed from Google Play Store, Paytm says users money safe

Latest News from Paytm

Tags: Paytm

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Paytm app removed from Google Play Store, Paytm says users money safe

Amazon Alexa now supports Hindi on Android and iOS app

Facebook accused of watching Instagram users through camera: Report

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies