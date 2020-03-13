If you’re in the market for a new electric toothbrush, our list of the top 5 electric toothbrushes will surely help you make the right choice.

Advertisement

Toothbrushes are the most important tool we humans have for keeping our teeth clean and gums healthy. It is advised by dentists to brush twice a day for 120 seconds for the best oral hygiene. Brushing your teeth helps fight cavity and maintain overall mouth hygiene. Brushing if done wrong can damage your teeth and gums so, in order to counter this and add convenience to the entire process of brushing, electric toothbrushes were introduced.

Advertisement

Electric toothbrushes use batteries to power a motor that rotates or vibrates the brushing head which inturn brushes your teeth without you having to do much. The movement is controlled and gentle in order to prevent teeth and gum damage. If you’re in the market for a new electric toothbrush, our list of the top 5 electric toothbrushes will surely help you make the right choice.

Oral B Cross Action Battery Powered Toothbrush- INR 349

The Oral B Cross Action Battery Powered Toothbrush is a budget offering in the range of electric toothbrushes by Oral B. The toothbrush has dual oscillating heads that work in tandem to clean your teeth. The head size is medium and will fit most adult mouths.

The brush is powered by a single AA battery which sits inside a watertight chamber. The grip is rubbery with an on/off switch. The heads can be replaced by purchasing the replacement kit sold separately.

Pros

Dual-action

Long-lasting

Cons

Jamming of the heads due to toothpaste

Blackening of the grip due to water

Colgate PROCLINICAL 150 Sonic Charcoal Battery Powered Toothbrush- INR 782

The Colgate PROCLINICAL 150 Sonic Charcoal Battery Powered Toothbrush is a great offering from the oral wellness legend Colgate. The design is sleek with an all-black design with a black rubber grip and a red power button. The head is a single sonic vibration emitting head whose bristles are infused with charcoal.

The charcoal will help in maintain white teeth and the thin bristles equipped with the sonic vibrations will help reduce plaque and other debris stuck between your teeth. It also has an in-built timer so that you can brush for just the right amount. It is powered by two AAA batteries. The head can be replaced with a replacement kit which is sold separately.

Pros

Charcoal infused

Thinner bristles

Built-in timer

Cons

Small head

Thinner bristles wear out quicker

Wurze 1902 Sonic Action Toothbrush- INR 499

The Wurze 1902 Sonic Action Toothbrush is a greater starter electric toothbrush. It has a single medium-size head that vibrates at a rate of 22000 strokes per minute. This leads to better debris dislodging and plaque removal which leads to healthier teeth and gums. It has a rubber grip with the power button on it.

It uses a sing AAA battery which sits inside a watertight compartment making the toothbrush suitable for usage in the shower. Replacements heads can be purchased separately and each head lasts for 3 months.

Pros

High oscillation

Ergonomic

Cons

Single action

Gluck Rechargeable Electric power rotary Oscillating toothbrush- INR 1,499

This toothbrush is equipped with a single head but has dual action oscillatory cleaning for those deep cleans. The bristles are made up of dupant tynex which can clean your teeth more effectively. The toothbrush has an in-built timer and has two brushing modes: Clean and sensitive.

It has a waterproof design making it ideal for usage in the shower or direct water washing. It charges via the provided charging dock and has replaceable heads which can be purchased separately.

Pros

Rechargeable

Dual-action

Times

Cons

Bristles can be a little hard

Small head

Oral B Pro 600 Cross Action- INR 3,062

This is the more advance variant in the oral B line up of electric toothbrushes. It features a single tri action pulsating 3D cleaning head which is very potent at removing plaque. It has a textured grip with the power button on it. It has an in-built timer for the perfect brushing session. It is fully waterproof making it safe for a direct water rinse. It comes with a rechargeable battery and can be charged with the included charging station. The heads can be replaced with a separately sold replacement kit.

.

Pros

3D cleaning

Built-in timer

Cons

Expensive

Small head