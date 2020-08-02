Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Here are some of the top deals on home and kitchen appliances on Amazon!

Amazon is hosting a flash sale on kitchen and home appliances right now. This is extremely helpful for those who wanted to buy something for their daily needs but couldn't because of the pandemic. Here are some of the top deals of today:

1. Faber Galaxy Plus RO+UV+UF+MAT

Price: ₹ 10,490

Original Price: ₹ 16,990.00



Saved: ₹ 6,500.00





Faber is a famous company known for its water purifiers. The Galaxy Plus range of water purifier is built with the capability to purify water from any source. Almost all kind of protection is also present, and it comes with free installation.



2. Solimo 1000-Watt Dry Iron



Price: ₹ 459



Original Price: ₹ 900.00



Saved: ₹ 441.00



Solimo is Amazon's own in-house brand. This particular iron comes with a 2-year warranty and has a non-stick coated soleplate that distributes heat evenly. It has a 360-degree swivel cord which ensures fuss-free handling. The overall design is portable and quite ergonomic.

3. Caresmith SPARK Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush



Price: ₹ 999



Original Price: ₹ 2,000



Saved: ₹ 1,001





An electric toothbrush provides better dental hygiene. Due to the high cost, however, people refrain from purchasing it. The CareSmith Spark has a great discount going on where you can get one for a really low price. If you are interested in trying out an electric toothbrush, now would be your time.



4. AGARO Majestic 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill



Price: ₹ 3,269



Original Price: ₹ 4,999.00



Saved: ₹ 1,730.00





The Agaro oven has 5 heating modes for different dishes. It also has an adjustable temperature setting from 100°C to 250°C . There is a motorized rotisserie with forks for spit-roasting of meat or vegetables and has a 1-year warranty.



5. Haier 195 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single-Door Refrigerator



Price: ₹ 12,790



Original Price: ₹ 18,400.00



Saved: ₹ 5,610.00





Haier's single door fridge has everything standard to offer. It doesn't cut corners and provides a great warranty. Overall, it does what it says without any complaints.



