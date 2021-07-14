Amazon Grand Gaming Days announced in India with offers on gaming gadgets

Amazon India today announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ for gaming enthusiasts, bringing a host of offers and deals on gaming gadgets. Customers can get a host of offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, and TVs.

Offers will be available on products from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, JBL and more. The sale will be live until July 16, 2021.

Additionally, customers can enjoy up to 40% off on Large screen TVs. These TVs come with high resolution, larger RAM, and a higher refresh rate, enhancing the gaming experience. They can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models, says Amazon.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Top Deals

Some of the gaming products available with discounts and offers during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days include:

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 15.6-inch Gaming laptop: The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 Gaming Laptop is powered by Intel Core i5 11th gen processor. This gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM. In addition, it comes with Acer CoolBoost technology and 512GB SSD hard. This gaming laptop is available for Rs 69,490.

Lenovo Legion 5 Intel i5 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: This gaming laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics. The Legion 5 15 is equipped with the Coldfront 2.0 system. It cools and dissipates heat via a dual-channel thermal mechanism of 67 liquid crystal polymer-coated fan blades and copper pipes. It is available for Rs 67,490.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: This laptop sports an Intel core i5 processor. An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card comes equipped in the laptop. It is available for Rs 64,990 on Amazon.

ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Intel Core i5-10400F 10th Gen Gaming Desktop: The ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Gaming desktop comes with 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor. You can get up to 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD+256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics. It is available for Rs 71,990.

ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Intel Core i7 10700 10th Gen Gaming Desktop: This gaming desktop from ASUS combines the raw power of 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 processor that clocks 2.9Ghz base speed, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GDDR6 8GB VRAM. It has an aerodynamic chassis with widened vents that direct cool air through the internal cooling system. It is available for Rs 1,27,990.

JBL Quantum 100 by Harman, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones: These wired over the ear gaming headphones include JBL Quantum SOUND Signature. The JBL Quantum SURROUND generates a realistic soundscape. Designed for durability, the lightweight headband and memory-foam ear cushions keep wearability comfortable. It is available for Rs 2,599.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Transformer K2 Gaming Keyboard – ZEB-Transformer K2 is a full-size premium gaming keyboard that has 104 keys with 12 integrated keys. It has multi-color LED lights backlit keys with different light modes. It is available for Rs 1,009.

Netgear Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System: Nighthawk comes with WiFi 6 technology has 1.5X more capacity than previous WiFi, delivering faster speeds to 25+ devices. New OFDMA technology makes sharing WiFi bandwidth much more efficient. It significantly increases the amount of data that your devices can send and receive at the same time. The Nighthawk App can get you more out of your WiFi. It gets you access to features like Internet speed test, remote access to your network, Internet pausing and more. It is available for Rs 14,499.