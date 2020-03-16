Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

We present you the top 5 Android-certified Smart TVs that are available for purchase under Rs 30,000.

Smart TVs have come a long way. Gone are those days when there were big and bulky CRT monitors in the house that used to capture a major area in a room. With the advent of new technologies, the TVs are becoming Smarter and slimmer. And with the goodness of Android, the Smart TVs gives you a more seamless experience as compared to a normal LED TV.

So, if you are planning to buy a new Smart TV and have a budget of Rs 30,000, then you should consider Android-certified Smart TV. But, which one is good? To answer this question, we present you the top 5 Android-certified Smart TVs that are available for purchase under Rs 30,000.

Vu Premium 43-inch 4K LED Android TV

Vu Televisions is known for delivering some really good Smart TVs that are loaded with a host of interesting features and Vu Premium 43-inch Android TV in one of them. The Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 25,999 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart.

The major highlight of the Smart TV is the A+ Grade Panel that delivers 400nits+ brightness along with a bezel-less design. It features Dolby Vision along with HDR 10 technology that enhances the viewing experience. The Smart TV comes with a 43-inch 4K display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It features a refresh rate of 60Hz and comes with a sound output of 20W.

The Smart TV runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes with some pre-loaded applications including it comes with a host of pre-loaded applications like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and YouTube. The series also features in-built Chromecast for Google Cast support. Furthermore, it comes with a remote that has hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Hotstar, along with a Google Assistant button and a D-pad for navigation. And yes, you also get Google Assistant.

Kodak CA 43-inch Android-certified Smart TV

Kodak has recently launched its first Android-certified Smart TVs in India with Kodak CA series. The base model comes with a price tag of Rs 23,999 for the 43-inch model and it sure packs some interesting features. The Smart TV comes with a 43-inch 4K HDR 10 display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

To start with, the Smart TV runs on the latest Android 9.0 Pie, meaning that you will get the access to Google Play Store along with a host of other Google apps like Google Play Movies, Play Music, Google Assistant and more. The remote has dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Store. For audio, the Smart TVs come with DTS TruSurround sound technology along with 30W bottom-firing speakers. It comes with Dolby Digital Plus for the enhanced video experience. It comes with multiple connectivity options with USB 3.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0.

Next in the list is Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X. The Smart TV from Xiaomi is probably one of the most popular Smart TVs present on this list. The major highlight of the Smart TV is the dual user interface. Yes, users get PatchWall 2.0 along with Google’s stock Android TV experience on this TV.

One can also switch between the two with a click of a button. The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 28,999 and it is available for purchase from the company’s official website along with other online platforms. The Smart TV features a 43-inch 4K UHD display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The TV comes with a 20W speakers along with Dolby technology and DTS HD for an enhanced sound experience.

The Smart TV runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes with built-in Chromecast support as well. It also features Data Saver feature, which lets you watch 3 times more video content without worrying about data. It also comes with Google Assistant and the Smart TV is powered by a 64-bit A53 Quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. In terms of connectivity, it supports 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB 3.0 port, 1 USB 2.0 port, an antenna input, AV unit input, and a networking port.

Thomson 49-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV

The latest Smart TV from Thomson is one of the first from the brand that comes with Android certification. The Smart TV is priced at Rs 29,999 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart.

The major highlight of the Thomson Smart TV is that it comes with a 49-inch 4K UHD display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The Smart TV offers Dolby Audio and DTS technologies along with 30-watt speakers that enhance the overall audio experience.

The Smart TV comes with an over 5000 apps and games and it comes with preloaded with apps like Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Store and more. Furthermore, users can access Google Assistant with remote control. The Smart TV also comes with built-in Chromecast support and it also features a Smart Hub through which one can control the lights in the room, Bluetooth speaker and other Android devices.

iFFALCON 50-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV

TCL sub-brand iFFALCON is known for delivering some good Android Smart TVs in India and the latest edition takes forward this legacy. The Smart TV comes a 50-inch 4K UHD display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The TV comes with TCL AI Picture Engine that improves the brightness, contrast, and saturation of the pictures, while the AI Scene Picture Enhancement technology adjusts the parameters of each scene. It also comes with AI Brightness Precision control that adjusts the brightness of the picture according to the changing scenes.

The Smart TV comes with AI Sound Engine that compensates the audio quality based on the volume, which helps improve the distortion of signals. It also allows you to connect other smart home devices, such as lights, curtains, and more. The Android-certified Smart TV runs on Android Pie and it comes with Google Play, YouTube, and other apps. Furthermore, the TCL Channel gives you quick access to large volumes of content so that you can watch movies, TV shows, music, and more from Zee5, Hotstar, Voot, and more.

The Smart TV comes with Quad-core CPU, a Triple-core 600-800 MHz GPU, 2GB DDR3 RAM, and 16 GB of storage. It also supports built-in Chromecast feature. On the connectivity front, it supports two HDMI ports, one USB port, and one SPDIF Audio Connector.