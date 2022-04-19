Top 5 apps to rent AC, Furniture, Home appliances

Buying home appliances and furniture every time you are shifting to a new place is not always a good idea. This can be a waste of money as well as time. Also if you are short of cash, renting these items can be a better option.

The good news is that you don’t have to go out to find stores. There are several apps available today which allow you to rent AC, furniture, home appliances etc with just a click of your phone. These apps will allow you to easily rent an AC or have furniture in your new home without spending too much money. So without further ado, here are the top 5 apps to hassle-free rent these items.

Furlenco

Furlenco is a popular furniture and appliance rental app. It offers furniture for entire homes on a monthly rental subscription model. Furlenco’s rents for living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. The app is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

The Furlenco app is currently delivering in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Hyderabad and Chennai. The pick-up and drop of all items is also free, with delivery promised in up to seven days.

Furlenco offers basics such as a sofa for Rs 640 per month and bed for Rs 520 per month. Home appliances like refrigerators can be rented for Rs 580 per month and a washing machine at Rs 640 per month.

For bedroom furniture and furnishings, you can rent Queen beds, single beds, and wardrobes. For Living Room Furniture & Furnishings, you can rent 3 seater sofa, an L-shaped sofa, sofa cum bed, recliners, fabric sofas, five-seater sofas, TV units. Home and Kitchen Appliances include renting a washing machine, LED TV, microwave, fridge and more.

RentoMojo

RentoMojo is another India’s rental platform. It is available in 8 major cities: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida, and Pune. You can get your home or office furnished with furniture and appliances in 24-72 hours.

You can rent Living Room Furniture including Sofa, Chair, Stool, Center Table, Coffee Table, TV Unit, Display Cabinet, and Shoe Rack. The dining Room Furniture including Dining Table, Dining Chair, Teapoy, Coffee Table, and Bar Cabinet can also be rented.

The Home/Kitchen Appliances include Refrigerator, Microwave Oven, LED & Smart TV, Automatic & Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (Top & Front Load), Air Conditioner, and Inverter AC, Air Coolers, Induction Cooktop, Deep Freezer.

The furniture rentals start at just Rs 59 per month. The home appliances and electronics can be rented starting at Rs 299 and Rs 149 per month. The app also reminds you to pay your monthly rental. Further, the app also gives information on the latest offers, products and more.

CityFurnish

Cityfurnish is another app for Furniture and Appliances rental across India. The company operates in cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Mumbai. They offer premium quality home furniture, office furniture, appliances and equipment on convenient monthly rentals.

They have a wide range of furniture and appliances readily available for you on rent with best price and offers. The app will let you rent the best products at the best price with free delivery and much more benefits. The company claims to deliver the product free within 72 hours after placing the order.

The sofa can be ordered at Rs 590 per month and a queen size double bed can be rented at Rs 609 per month. The refrigerator can be rented at Rs 699 per month and the washing machine can be rented at Rs 1199 per month.

Fabrento

Fabrento is also a renting app with an extensive range of premium quality furniture and appliances on rent. They have more than 60 years of experience in offering quality furniture on rent. They have distribution centers across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, and Chandigarh.

With Fabrento, you can rent a single bed or order a double bed on rent. Whether you want to rent a TV or looking to rent a wardrobe, you can select from the wide range of electrical appliances and furniture on rent. The Bedroom furniture includes a study table, single beds, double beds, dressers, wardrobes & more.

Living Room Furniture and furnishings include a sofa, coffee table, TV units, storage & more. Home and Kitchen Appliances include renting washing machine, LED TV, microwave, refrigerator & more.

With Fabrento App, you can check the exclusive range of furniture and appliances. You can Browse, pick, and rent and track your order. You can also chat with their customer support executive. They also have also a separate section for kids so that parents can decorate their kid’s rooms.

GrabOnRent

GrabOnRent is a rental marketplace that lets you rent furniture, appliances, air coolers, air conditioners, laptops, and fitness equipment & delivers them to your doorstep. They currently live in Bangalore, Gurgaon (Gurugram), Hyderabad, & Mumbai.

They also guarantee Free Maintenance of all product(s) rented from them and promise to replace them in case of breakdown. In addition, they also help you to relocate your products whenever you decide to move to a new locality or a new city.

You can rent bedroom sets, dining tables, sofas, and recliners starting at Rs. 139/month. You can get brand new Air Coolers & ACs on rent starting at Rs. 1609/month only. Further, you can rent automatic washing machines, refrigerators, ovens & other home appliances on rent starting at Rs. 199/month.