Top 5 Android tablets under Rs 10,000

Check out these tablets which are unique in the sub Rs 10,000 segment

Advertisement

With so many options under Rs 10,000, choosing a tablet is certainly very difficult these days, even if you are not brand conscious and do not have that Indian-brand phobia.



Thus, to make you job easy we are suggesting five such sub-Rs 10,000 Android tablets for you, which you can consider before purchasing a new tablet. We have considered these tablets on the basis of their specifications only, so there could be some variations in their real world performance than expectations.



iberry Auxus AX01



This is the cheapest tablet in this list and is available for around Rs 4,500 but its specification tells otherwise.



This iberry tablet comes with Android 4.0.3 aka Ice Cream Sandwich operating system and to run that there is a 1GHz Arm Cortex A8 processor and 1 GB of DDR3 RAM. It has also Mali 400 GPU with OpenGL 2.0 support that handles the graphics related tasks.



Auxus AX01 comes with 4 GB of internal memory and also supports 32 GB of expandable storage so you need not to worry about storing your contents. It comes with a 7 inch LCD capacitive touchscreen with 800 x 480 pixels resolution which is decent as well. The screen, iberry claims, supports multi touch as well.



Moreover, the Android tablet has a 0.3 megapixel primary camera that the company claims can record full HD videos too. The iberry Auxus AX01 has a ordinary 4000 mAh Lithium - Polymer battery that claimed to provide 6 hours of internet browsing or 5 hours of video playback.



Like high end tablets, it has also Accelerometer, Gravity and Motion sensors. For connectivity, it has WiFi, HDMI, mini USB, and a 3.5 mm jack. It weighs a meager 285 grams and carries a 1 year company warranty.



Swipe 3D Life Tab X74 3D



This is the second cheapest tablet in this list with a price tag of Rs 5,999 but you can get it for less as well. But its price is not the only highlight of this tab - as its name suggests, it is also a 3D tablet. Swipe is also giving 3D goggles as an introductory offer and comes as an accessory along with the box.



It comes with a 7 inch capacitive touchscreen with five point touch support and 800 x 480 pixels resolution. It has a dimension of 124 x 192 x 10.5 mm and weighs a bit more than the iberry tablet as it weighs 325 grams.



Though it has a 1.5 GHz Allwinner Boxchip-A13 processor and Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, it comes with lowly 512 MB RAM. Also, it has only G-sensor so in the absence of Accelerometer and Motion sensors, you may not enjoy certain functions and games on this tablet.



For connectivity wise, it is a bit better than the iberry tablet as it not only have WiFi option but you can also access 3G on it via dongles. However, it doesn't have HDMI port but has USB port for files transfers. It has also a smaller 3400 mAh Lithium - Polymer which seems to be inadequate for a tablet.



However, it has a 2 megapixel camera, the quality of which though is not known. To store files, Swipe has provided 4 GB internal storage which you can further expand to 32 GB though a micro SD card.



Karbonn Marvel Smart Tab9



It is currently available for around Rs 7,300 and has rich specification like a 1.2 Ghz processor, Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, 512 MB RAM etc.



It has 2.08 GB internal memory, available for users, and expandable memory slot of 32 GB. It comes with a 9 inch capacitive touchscreen but with only 800x480 pixels resolutions which seems a bit average but it anyway supports five point touch functionality.



Besides, it has a 1.3 megapixels camera. Karbonn has fitted a 4000 mAh battery in the Marvel Smart Tab9, promising six hours of video playback or internet browsing.



Connectivity wise, it is also quite rich as it has WiFi, 3G through dongle support, and an USB port. It has something called 3D G-Sensor but the Karbonn Marvel Smart Tab9 doesn't have accelerometer or motion sensors.



Micromax Funbook Talk



As its name suggests, the Micromax Funbook Talk comes with SIM calling facility and can also access 3G through GPRS. The tablet can alternatively access 3G via a dongle which can be used through its USB port but it supports only Tata Photon dongle. There is anyway WiFi for internet connectivity.



Micromax Funbook Talk has the Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system and to run that there is a 1 GHz Cortex-A8 and 512 MB of DDR3 RAM. There is 4 GB of internal storage and expandable memory slot of 32 GB in the Funbook Talk. It comes with a 7 inch Capacitive Touchscreen with 800 x 480 pixels resolution and multi touch support.



The Micromax tablet also comes with a 0.3 megapixels camera Gravity Sensor and Accelerometer. It has a lowly 2800 mAh battery which though claims to provide five hours of talktime or 112 hours of standby time.



Micromax Funbook Talk currently is selling for around Rs 7,200.



Zync Z999 Plus



It is the costliest tablet in this list as it is selling for around Rs 9,000. This 7 inch tablet has a capacitive touchscreen with 800 x 480 pixels resolution as the four others in this list and has also five point touch support.



The Zync Z999 Plus has a good 1.5 Ghz processor and Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system but has the average 512 MB RAM. Unlike others, it has 8 GB of ROM which means plenty of space would be available for internal storage and anyway there is 32 GB of expandable storage.



Unlike others in this list, the Zync Z999 Plus has dual cameras - a 2 megapixel rear camera and a 0.3 megapixel front camera. The tablet not only has SIM calling facility but it has also WiFi, HDMI, and micro USB port. It comes with 4200 mAh Lithium - Ion battery as well.