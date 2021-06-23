Mi Watch Revolve Active: Top 5 Alternatives

The Mi Watch Revolve Active has just been launched by Xiaomi in India but there are a bunch of other smartwatches that can offer a similar amount of features at a lesser price

Xiaomi just announced the Mi Watch Revolve Active in India, priced at Rs 9,999, while it is available with a discount of Rs 1,000 for a limited period. The Watch comes with a SpO2 monitor, 110 watch faces, 117 sport modes and more. However, the Watch offers a decent specification set for its price. Therefore, it is always better to look at some of the alternatives and check if you have a better option available.

Here we include the top 5 smartwatches priced similar to the Mi Watch Revolve Active (or maybe even less) and provide you with a variety of features with decent specifications to make shortlisting easy for you.

Syska Bolt SW200

Syska launched the Syska Bolt SW200 smartwatch in India a week ago, selling for just Rs 2,499 and offering a wide range of features. The price for the Watch stands at just 1/4th of the Mi Watch Revolve Active. There might be a range of tradeoffs, but the watch does come close to offering a similar set of specs and features as the Mi Watch Revolve Active.

The watch features a 1.28-inch touchscreen IPS LCD with a 240x240 pixel resolution and is IP68 certified for water resistance up to 1.5mtrs. Moreover, with over 100+ fancy cloud watch faces offered by the Syska Bolt Smartwatch, you can choose to adorn a new style each day depending upon the occasion and mood.

It uses Bluetooth v5 to connect to an Android or iOS smartphone and comes with 10-day battery life. In addition, the new SW200 watch comes with an improved heart rate monitor and Spo2 monitoring feature to measure blood oxygen level. It also sports features such as Hand sanitization and Water reminder. You can also control the camera from the watch by using it to click pictures and can also control music through the watch.

Syska Bolt comes with pre-loaded sports modes such as cricket, badminton, swimming, running, cycling, hiking and more. Furthermore, with the smart notification feature, you can get easy access to calls, messages, emails and other notifications on the go on your all-new Syska Bolt.

As you can see, the Watch offers a similar feature set to that of Mi Watch Active Revolve but with a lower resolution display and fewer sports modes. However, it's an alternative worth considering if you don't have the budget for Xiaomi's smartwatch.

Pros

Price

IP68 certification

Feature set

Cons

A limited number of sports modes

Realme Watch S

Realme Watch S is priced at Rs 4,999 and is also one of the newer players in the segment. Based on what we found about the watch, it has its own share of bugs in the software that can create annoyances for you, but it is worth considering that Realme is also providing a decent feature pack.

The Watch comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen with 360 x 360 resolution, 278 PPI and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In addition, Realme Watch S has 600 nits brightness, 5-level auto-brightness control, and 100+ unique watch faces.

It packs a 390mAh battery that can deliver up to 15 days of battery life. Further, the watch can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in two hours. In addition, the smartwatch is loaded with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistant.

The smartwatch also comes with a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. The wearable supports 16 sports modes, including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine and Stationary Bike. It can be synced to a smartphone via the Realme Link application to access more features, including notification sync and more.

At a much lesser price, you are getting a 15-day battery life along with IP68 certification as well. The crown for the most number of sports modes again goes to Mi Watch Revolve Active, but the variety offered here is decent.

Pros

15-day battery life

IP68 certification

Feature set

Cons

Slow charging time

Amazfit Bip U Pro

The Amazfit Bip U Pro smartwatch is available in India for Rs 4,999. Amazfit has been an underdog in smartwatches as the company specialises in making these products and operates at the core of the segment.

It features a 1.43-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320 x 320 and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection with anti-fingerprint coating. In addition, there is a set of 50 watch faces to choose from.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is also 5ATM rated, making it water-resistant up to 50 meters. Amazfit Bip U Pro can even track your movements and record your exercise in the pool or open water. The smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery that takes about 2 hours to charge fully. It claims to last up to nine days on a single charge.

The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0. In addition, the wearable offers 60+ sports modes, including walking, running, jogging, etc and features 24-hour heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, blood oxygen level sensor, menstrual cycle tracker.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro can sync with text messages, emails and notifications from several apps on your smartphone. The watch also features a high-precision GPS and also has Alexa built-in. Our research found that there have been notification sync issues within the watch, but considering it's an easy-to-fix issue via a software update, the watch is definitely a compelling option.

At a lesser price than the Mi Watch Revolve Active, you are getting a built-in assistant along with various sports modes, high-precision GPS, and 5ATM water resistance, making the Amazfit Bip U Pro a worthy competitor.

Pros

Alexa Built-in

5ATM Water Resistance

Heart rate monitor

SpO2 sensor

Cons

Small battery

Only 50 Watch Faces compared to the competition

Amazfit GTR 2E

If you have the Mi Watch Revolve Active budget and are looking for another option in the same price range, then the Amazfit GTR 2E is an alternative you should definitely consider. This is the second watch by Amazfit that we can recommend as the Watch even has a better-looking design, in our opinion.

As per our findings, the Watch has some heart rate measurement-related issues where the accuracy takes a hit but has improved over time with updates. Secondly, the battery isn't on par with the company's claims but is still decent for the price at which it is offered.

The Amazfit GTR 2e features a rotatable 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels, a Glass vacuum coating and an Aluminum alloy body.

The watch comes with sleep and activity tracking, a blood oxygen monitoring feature and a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring. In addition, it supports the PAI health assessment system, 90+ sports modes with intelligent recognition of 6 sports modes.

The Watch gets 4GB of internal storage, built-in GPS, the ability to store music, and support for receiving calls. In addition, it has 5ATM certification, which means it is waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters.

The smartwatch uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and the sensors include Accelerometer, a Gyroscope Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor. The Amazfit GTR 2e offers a 471mAh battery with up to 24 days battery life, up to 45 days battery life in basic watch mode.

With a better battery life than the Mi Watch Revolve Active and 4GB of internal storage, the Amazfit GTR 2e can be your ideal watch if you want a smartwatch that can last you more, along with a wide variety of sports modes and other features.

Pros

Internal Storage

Feature set

AMOLED Display

Cons

Battery Life not matching claimed life

Mi Watch Revolve

With a recent price cut of Rs 3,000, Xiaomi's own Mi Watch Revolve is now a worthy competitor to the Mi Watch Revolve Active. The Watch is now being sold for Rs 7,999 and comes with almost the same amount of watch faces and other features as the Mi Watch Revolve Active. However, the watch does seem to have GPS-locking issues, which can also be troublesome if you are going for a walk or a run and tracking your route.

Mi Watch Revolve features a 1.39-inch circular display with a resolution of 454 × 454, 450 nits brightness, a Smart always-on display and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It includes Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS for connectivity. In addition, there are over 110 watch faces on the Mi Watch Color.

The battery capacity is 420mAh which claims to last for up to 14 days on a single charge. Some of the additional features include NFC, Heart Rate Monitoring, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake), stress monitoring, and sleep tracking.

The watch is also 5 ATM rated for its water-resistance capabilities. Sensors onboard include a Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor.

With similar specifications and features as the Mi Watch Revolve Active but with a price lesser than it, the Mi Watch Revolve can get you an identical experience as the Revolve Active. However, we found that the software experience is pretty limited on the watch, which will also be the case in the Watch Revolve Active as both of them share a lot in common.

Pros

A similar feature set to Revolve Active

Cons

Less number of sports modes

No SpO2 measurement