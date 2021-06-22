Advertisement

Mi Watch Revolve Active launched in India with 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 117 sports modes

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2021 1:26 pm

The Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a blood oxygen saturation monitor (SpO2).
Along with Mi 11 Lite smartphone, Xiaomi has today launched Mi Watch Revolve Active in India. The smartwatch comes with a SpO2 monitor, 110 watch faces, 117 sport modes and more. Let's see the pricing and specifications details.

 

Mi Watch Revolve Active is priced at Rs 9,999 and it comes in Black, Beige and Navy Blue colours with 6 additional strap options

Mi Watch Revolve Active will be available via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores starting from June 25. It will be available at Rs 8999 for a limited period. For HDFC Bank card users, there will be Rs 750 discount, so the effective price of the watch is Rs. 8249.

 

Mi Watch Revolve Active Specifications

 

The Mi Watch Revolve Active features a 1.39-inch Always-on AMOLED display with a 454×454 pixel resolution, 450nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It also has 110 watch faces with the option to customise.

 

The Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a blood oxygen saturation monitor (SpO2). The smartwatch has features like monitor sleep, heart rate, and will also include a VO2 Max sensor which will also let you support your VO2 Max which is the maximum rate of oxygen consumption during workouts.

 

Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with an in-built GPS with 117 sport modes including running, treadmill, cycling, swimming, trekking, skipping among others.

 

It is equipped with a 420mAh battery, which the company claims will last for about 16 days with typical usage, 22 days in long battery life mode and 50 hours with continuous GPS use.

 

It also comes with support for built-in Alexa voice assistant with microphone. The Mi Watch is also water-resistant for swimming up to 50 meters. It includes Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS for connectivity. It can be paired to smartphones running Android 4.4 devices and up, or iOS 10.0 and up.

 

Sensors on board include Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor.

