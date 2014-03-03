Top 5 Android tablets under Rs 10,000

We have selected best five tablets under Rs 10,000. All these tablets are based on Android operating system.

The tablet PCs have undergone several changes in the past. They are no longer considered as only replacement of laptops any more. These days a tablet can act as a mobile phone as they now come with voice calling support as well. Besides, they can be used as a proper gaming device apart from their traditional role of e-book readers.



Asus Google Nexus 2 2012 (WiFi, 16 GB) (Rs 9,999)



Including this tablet in the list should be no surprise for anyone. Not only does it come from a renowned brand, its features make it one of the best performing tablets in the market and it is especially meant for gamers. Asus Google Nexus 7 (WiFi, 16 GB) 2012 version comes with a 7 inch touchscreen with high definition (1280 x 720 pixel) resolution. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass coating that protects it from scratches, but the highlight of the tablet is its Nvidia Tegra 3 quad core processor which in association with 1 GB RAM gives absolutely flawless performance and is thus considered the best gaming device in its price range.



This model of Nexus 7 has 16 GB internal storage of which around 12 GB will be available for data. Besides, currently it has received Android 4.4 Kitkat update. The tablet only has a 1.2 megapixel camera though; there is no rear camera in the Nexus 7. It has a huge 4325 mAh battery, which claims to provide 10 hours of internet browsing and 300 hours on standby.



This model of Nexus 7 has only WiFi connectivity (no 3G or SIM calling). This 10.45 mm thick and 340 gram heavy tablet also has a micro USB port for file transfer.





Xolo QC800 (Rs 9,499)



It too has a quad core processor - a 1.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8225Q. Besides, we have chosen it for another feature-voice calling. The Xolo QC800 comes with a single SIM slot that allows it to make voice calls as well as access 3G. The tablet has 1 GB RAM as well which we hope will give very decent performance, including while gaming. There is 4 GB internal storage in this tablet of which around 2 GB is expected to be available for users. Anyway, it has a 32 GB micro SD card slot, so storage is not a problem.



Xolo QC800 comes with an 8 inch touchscreen. This IPS display has 1024 x 768 pixel resolution. Besides, it has a 2 megapixel rear camera, 0.3 megapixel front camera, Android Jelly Bean operating system, WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 3.0, and a huge 4000 mAh battery that claims to provide 12 hours of 3G talktime.



Xolo Play Tab 7.0 (Rs 8,000)



Nvidia Tegra 3 based Xolo Play Tab 7, which was launched last year for Rs 12,999, had received a price cut last month and is now available for around Rs 8,000. This makes it the cheapest Nvidia Tegra 3 based tablet. The Xolo Play Tab 7 comes with the powerful 1.2 GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 quad core processor and the 12-core Nvidia ULP GeForce graphics processing unit. It has Android 4.1 Jelly Bean operating system, 1 GB DDR3 RAM, 8 GB internal storage, and 32 GB expandable storage slot. Its 7 inch IPS display also comes with decent 1280x800 pixels resolution.



Besides, the Xolo Play Tab 7 has a 2 megapixel front camera but it has no rear camera. The tablet is armed with a 4000 mAh battery. This 10.6 mm thick tablet has Bluetooth 4.0 and micro USB port for file transfers. It has WiFi connectivity for internet connection.





HP Slate 7 (Rs 9,990)

HP Slate 7 (not to be confused with HP Slate 7 VoiceTab) comes with a 7 inch touchscreen. This LCD display has 5 point touch support and 1024x600 pixels resolution. It has a 1.6 GHz dual core processor which in association with 1 GB DDR3 RAM and Android 4.1.1 Jelly Bean operating system is expected to deliver decent performance.



This tablet has decent 8 GB internal storage and 32 GB of expandable storage slot. Moreover, it also comes with two cameras - a 3 megapixel unit in the rear and a 0.3 megapixel unit in the front. The HP Slate 7 also comes with a very good looking 3620 mAh battery. Note that it does not have voice calling support but you can employ its WiFi connectivity for 3G connection. Besides, it has Bluetooth 2.1 for file transfers.



Micromax Funbook Mini P410 (Best price: Rs 8,599)



It too comes with dual SIM connectivity for voice calling and 3G internet. Besides, it has WiFi, Bluetooth, and micro USB for file transfer.



The Micromax Funbook Mini P410 comes with a 7 inch display with 1024 x 600 pixel resolution. It is armed with a 1 GHz dual core processor, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean operating system, 1 GB RAM, a 2 megapixel rear camera, 0.3 megapixel front camera, 4 GB internal storage, and a 32 GB expandable storage slot. The tablet uses a 2800 mAh battery and has GPS.