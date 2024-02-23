  1. Home
Brand: Xiaomi
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 6.73-inch, 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery 5300mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch display with a WQHD+ resolution, achieving a Pixel density of 522ppi. It utilises C8 light-emitting material co-developed by Xiaomi and CSOT, reaching a peak brightness of 3000 nits and supporting Dolby Vision HDR format. Furthermore, this display employs LTPO technology, enabling a variable Refresh Rate from 1-120 Hz, alongside DC dimming and 1920Hz PWM dimming.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The device gets up to 16GB LPDDR5x and up to 1TB of 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a quad-camera system on the rear, including a 50MP Sony LYTIA LYT900 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP IMX858 f/1.8 ultra-wide lens, a 50MP OIS-enabled IMX858 f/1.8 telephoto unit and a 50MP IMX858 f/2.5 periscope telephoto sensor. There’s support for variable Aperture of f/1.6 to f/4.0 for the main sensor. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the device packs a 5,300mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging, 80W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The handset further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14. It is also IP68 rated.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specs

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
Colour Options Black, Blue, White, Titanium Gray

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.73
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 522

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Software

OS & UI HyperOS, Android 14

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Cameras

Rear Camera Module Quad
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.6 - f/4.0 Sony LYT-900 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP f/1.8 ultra-wide lens + 50MP f/1.8 telephoto camera, OIS + 50MP f/2.5 periscope telephoto sensor, OIS
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP, f/2.0 aperture

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5300
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 90W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 80W
Reverse Charging

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP68

Latest News & Updates

