The Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch display with a WQHD+ resolution, achieving a Pixel density of 522ppi. It utilises C8 light-emitting material co-developed by Xiaomi and CSOT, reaching a peak brightness of 3000 nits and supporting Dolby Vision HDR format. Furthermore, this display employs LTPO technology, enabling a variable Refresh Rate from 1-120 Hz, alongside DC dimming and 1920Hz PWM dimming.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The device gets up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a quad-camera system on the rear, including a 50MP Sony LYTIA LYT900 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP IMX858 f/1.8 ultra-wide lens, a 50MP OIS-enabled IMX858 f/1.8 telephoto unit and a 50MP IMX858 f/2.5 periscope telephoto sensor. There’s support for variable Aperture of f/1.6 to f/4.0 for the main sensor. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the device packs a 5,300mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging, 80W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The handset further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14. It is also IP68 rated.