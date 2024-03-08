Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14: Should You Consider Them Over Competition?

Xiaomi has finally launched an ultra-branded device in India after a gap of a couple of years called the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. This Ultra device competes with the top players, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max and more. On the other hand, a smaller, toned-down flagship has also launched, called the Xiaomi 14.

Xiaomi 14: Price, Specs, Competition

Price & Offers

Xiaomi 14 will be available in the 12 GB + 512 GB variant for a price of Rs 69,999, where you can get it for Rs 59,999 by availing Rs 5000 discount on ICICI Credit cards and Debit cards and the exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 on select devices and 24 months no cost EMI option. The Xiaomi 14 will go on sale starting noon, March 11, 2024 across Mi.com, Xiaomi retail outlets, Amazon India and Flipkart in White, Black, and Green colours.

Additional benefits for Xiaomi 14 Series users include one free screen replacement within the first six months of purchase, a free one-year out-of-warranty repair including labour cost, and a dedicated relationship manager. Users will also get three months of free YouTube Premium subscription.

Specs

The Xiaomi 14 gets a smaller 6.3-inch C8 display with a peak HDR brightness of 3,000 nits, a 1.5K resolution, 12-bit colours, 460 ppi, and support for the Dolby Vision HDR format. Furthermore, thanks to LTPO technology, it achieves a variable Refresh Rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz. The panel is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus.

It is powered by a a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Xiaomi 14 has launched with a triple rear camera system, including a Leica Summilux 50MP Hunter 900 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP f/2.0 OIS-enabled telephoto unit. There’s a 32MP selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 14 is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array that captures sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. The battery is 4,610mAh, and it can be charged using 90W wired or 50W wireless.

It further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14. The handset is also IP68 rated.

Competition

If you want raw power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, then there’s the iQOO 12 which remains as the truest value for money flagship at Rs 52,999. It not only gets you a similar display, but also offers you a bigger 5000mAh battery and faster wired charging, but lacks support for wireless charging. However, we feel the cameras on the Xiaomi 14 could be better going by the specs, but we cannot confirm that unless we use the device in reality.

The second main competitor of Xiaomi 14 is the OnePlus 12, at Rs 64,999. For that price, you get a better display that’s sharper with QHD+ resolution, the same chip, faster wired charging and about the same speed of wireless charging, along with the same flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Price, Specs, Competition

Price & Offers

Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available in the 16GB + 512GB variant for Rs 99,999 in India in Black and White shades. The sale for the service will begin at 12 noon on April 12, 2024. There’s also a Reserve Edition, available in a limited number of quantities starting 12 noon on March 11, 2024, for Rs 9,999 as the early reserve amount.

The Reserve Edition will have a limited edition case, a 67mm filter adapter and many more surprises. Early access sale commences noon, April 08 onwards, exclusively at Mi.com and across Mi Homes.

Additionally, buyers of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in India can avail of a Rs 5000 discount on ICICI Credit and Debit cards, an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 on select devices, and 18 months of no-cost EMI.

Specs

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch display with a WQHD+ resolution, achieving a Pixel density of 522ppi. It utilises C8 light-emitting material co-developed by Xiaomi and CSOT, reaching a peak brightness of 3000 nits and supporting Dolby Vision HDR format. Furthermore, this display employs LTPO technology, enabling a variable Refresh Rate from 1-120 Hz, alongside DC dimming and 1920Hz PWM dimming.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The device gets 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a quad-camera system on the rear, including a 50MP Sony LYTIA LYT900 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP IMX858 f/1.8 ultra-wide lens, a 50MP OIS-enabled IMX858 f/1.8 telephoto unit and a 50MP IMX858 f/2.5 periscope telephoto sensor. There’s support for variable Aperture of f/1.6 to f/4.0 for the main sensor. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array that captures sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging, 80W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The handset further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14. It is also IP68 rated.

Competition

Xiaomi mainly competes with the likes of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Vivo X100 Pro in the world of Android. At Rs 99,999, when compared with the S24 Ultra, it gets you a similar panel in terms of Resolution and some other stats, the same chip, and faster wired and wireless charging. However, the software is where we feel the Galaxy S24 Ultra is better as it provides longer software support. As far as the cameras of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra are concerned, they look good on paper; we can’t see how they work in real-life scenarios as we haven’t tested the device. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is worth considering for its price. However, based on Xiaomi’s track record compared to Samsung, we believe that Samsung is better positioned in the premium segment. This is due to their focused approach, continuity, software, and even past performance, which all favour Samsung.