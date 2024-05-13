The Vivo X100s Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X100s has a 1.5K pixels resolution, a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

The Vivo X100s Pro has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.75 Sony IMX989 1-inch main camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP f/2.5 periscope telephoto camera. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The optics are joined by a Proprietary V3 imaging chip.

The Vivo X100s Pro comes equipped with a 5400mAh battery unit and 100W fast wired charging support and 50W wireless charging. It also features an IP69 rating making it water and dust-resistant.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also has stereo speakers and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.