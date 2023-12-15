Vivo S18 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The S18 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.
The Vivo S18 gets up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Only the top variant has LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage while rest of the models have LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4.0.
The smartphone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with dual soft-LED flash units. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.
The S18 offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There are also stereo speakers on the device and it is IP54 rated as well.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Mountain Sea Green, Silver, Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2800 x 1260 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|453
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|OriginOS 4.0, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.88 Samsung GN5 main camera + 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide lens
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP, f/2.2 aperture
|Front Camera Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP54