Vivo S18 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The S18 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.

The Vivo S18 gets up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Only the top variant has LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage while rest of the models have LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4.0.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with dual soft-LED flash units. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.

The S18 offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There are also stereo speakers on the device and it is IP54 rated as well.