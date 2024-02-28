  1. Home
Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G

Brand: Tecno Mobile
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage (GB) 512
  • Display 6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier carries 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness and 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It gets an in-screen optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics. As it is an LTPO panel, it sports a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra Chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. 

Camon 30 Premier 5G focuses on the optics with the new PolarAce Imaging System that utilises a CXD5622GG Sony Imaging chip. The company then further integrates its Universal Tone technology, which uses AI to render accurate skin tones. Then, it uses Sony’s Lytia components as well. The imaging system supports end-side FP16 floating computing and can achieve 4.6 TFLOPS at FP16 (16-bit floating point).

It has a triple rear camera system including a 50MP Sony IMX 890 sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with support for 3x optical zoom, 60x hybrid zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Additionally, there’s a 50MP shooter with Autofocus on the front.

Finally, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 70W fast wired charging. The device supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an IR blaster, and more. It runs Android 14-based HiOS 14 out of the box.

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Specs

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/512 GB
Colour Options Black, Silver

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Unknown
Device Back Unknown

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 180 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 395

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
Phone RAM 12 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 512 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Unknown

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, HiOS 14

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP IMX890 primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, OIS + 50MP ultra-wide camera + 50MP telephoto sensor, 3x Optical Zoom
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP
Front Camera Features Dual-LED flash

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 70W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

