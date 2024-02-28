The Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G carries 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness and 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It gets an in-screen optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics. As it is an LTPO panel, it sports a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra Chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

Camon 30 Premier 5G focuses on the optics with the new PolarAce Imaging System that utilises a CXD5622GG Sony Imaging chip. The company then further integrates its Universal Tone technology, which uses AI to render accurate skin tones. Then, it uses Sony’s Lytia components as well. The imaging system supports end-side FP16 floating computing and can achieve 4.6 TFLOPS at FP16 (16-bit floating point).

It has a triple rear camera system including a 50MP Sony IMX 890 sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with support for 3x optical zoom, 60x hybrid zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Additionally, there’s a 50MP shooter with Autofocus on the front.

Finally, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 70W fast wired charging. The device supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an IR blaster, and more. It runs Android 14-based HiOS 14 out of the box.