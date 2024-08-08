  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Tecno Mobile
  4. Tecno Camon 30S Pro

Tecno Camon 30S Pro

Tecno Camon 30S Pro
Tecno Camon 30S Pro
Brand: Tecno Mobile
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G100
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2436 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP + Light sensor
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Tecno Camon 30S Pro sports a a 6.78” curved AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ and up to 120 Hz refresh rate, along with 5000000:1 HDR Contrast Ratio, 100% P3 Color Gamut, 1300 nits HBM peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, 1.07 Billion colours, and 2160Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming.

The device is powered by the Helio G100 from MediaTek, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with 1um Pixel size and OIS and a 2MP depth sensor along with a tertiary lightt sensor. At the front, there’s another 50MP sensor for selfies with Autofocus support.

Connectivity options on the device include LTE, Wi-Fi 5, v5.2, FM, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. Further, the handset is IP53 rated and gets stereo speakers which support Dolby Atmos sound. The device is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging support.

Tecno Camon 30S Pro Specs

Tecno Camon 30S Pro Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Interstellar Grey, Pearl Gold, Shim Silver Green

Tecno Camon 30S Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 5
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Tecno Camon 30S Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 393

Tecno Camon 30S Pro Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G100
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Tecno Camon 30S Pro Software

OS & UI Android 14, HiOS 14

Tecno Camon 30S Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS + 2MP depth sensor + Light sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP
Front Camera Features Autofocus

Tecno Camon 30S Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 20W
Reverse Charging

Tecno Camon 30S Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Tecno Camon 30S Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP53

More Smartphones from Tecno Mobile

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.