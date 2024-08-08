The Tecno Camon 30S Pro sports a a 6.78” curved AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ Resolution and up to 120 Hz refresh rate, along with 5000000:1 HDR Contrast Ratio, 100% P3 Color Gamut, 1300 nits HBM peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, 1.07 Billion colours, and 2160Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming.

The device is powered by the Helio G100 Processor from MediaTek, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with 1um Pixel size and OIS and a 2MP depth sensor along with a tertiary lightt sensor. At the front, there’s another 50MP sensor for selfies with Autofocus support.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, FM, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. Further, the handset is IP53 rated and gets stereo speakers which support Dolby Atmos sound. The device is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging support.