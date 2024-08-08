The Tecno Camon 30S Pro sports a a 6.78” curved AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ Resolution and up to 120 Hz refresh rate, along with 5000000:1 HDR Contrast Ratio, 100% P3 Color Gamut, 1300 nits HBM peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, 1.07 Billion colours, and 2160Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming.
The device is powered by the Helio G100 Processor from MediaTek, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with 1um Pixel size and OIS and a 2MP depth sensor along with a tertiary lightt sensor. At the front, there’s another 50MP sensor for selfies with Autofocus support.
Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, FM, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. Further, the handset is IP53 rated and gets stereo speakers which support Dolby Atmos sound. The device is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging support.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Interstellar Grey, Pearl Gold, Shim Silver Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2436 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|393
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G100
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, HiOS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS + 2MP depth sensor + Light sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP
|Front Camera Features
|Autofocus
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|45W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|20W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP53