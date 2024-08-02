The Galaxy F14 4G sports a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display that bears a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion, and runs on Android 13 OS with One UI 5.1 on top.
For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint scanner. For optics, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The back panel of the device features a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
The device packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, and a USB-C port for charging.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|02 August, 2024
|Price (₹)
|8,999
|Memory Variants
|4/64 GB
|Colour Options
|Moonlight Silver, Peppermint Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|PLS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|391
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 680
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|One UI 5.1, Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary camera + 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|13MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|25W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity