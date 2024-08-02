The Galaxy F14 4G sports a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display that bears a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion, and runs on Android 13 OS with One UI 5.1 on top.

For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint scanner. For optics, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The back panel of the device features a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, and a USB-C port for charging.