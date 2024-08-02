  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy M14

Samsung Galaxy M14
Samsung Galaxy M14
₹8,499.00
Brand: Samsung
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 680
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6
  • Storage (GB) 64, 128
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 13MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Galaxy M14 4G sports a 6.7-inch PLS display that bears a Full resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion, and runs on 13 OS with One 5.1 on top.

For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint scanner. For optics, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The back panel of the device features a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. Connectivity options include LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, v5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a USB-C port for charging.

Samsung Galaxy M14 Specs

Samsung Galaxy M14 Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 06 March, 2024
Price (₹) 8,499
Memory Variants 4/64 GB, 6/128 GB
Colour Options Arctic Blue, Sapphire Blue

Samsung Galaxy M14 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Samsung Galaxy M14 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type PLS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A
Pixel Density (PPI) 391

Samsung Galaxy M14 Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 680
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 64 GB, 128 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Samsung Galaxy M14 Software

OS & UI One UI 5.1, Android 13

Samsung Galaxy M14 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary camera + 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 13MP, f/2.0 aperture

Samsung Galaxy M14 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 25W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Samsung Galaxy M14 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Samsung Galaxy M14 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity

