HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Unveiled In India: All Details

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Unveiled In India: All Details

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A55 5G and the Galaxy A35 5G in India and other parts of the world.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy a35 5G shades

Samsung has announced the launch of two new Galaxy A-series smartphones, including the Galaxy A55 5G and the Galaxy A35 5G. They succeed the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G from last year. The A55 5G and A35 5G get a metal frame and both of them are powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos chips. The India prices of the handsets will be unveiled on March 14 at 12PM IST.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Specs

Galaxy a55 5G blue

The Galaxy A55 5G sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels). It is powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset paired with up to 12 GB RAM, Xclipse 530 AMD GPU and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a 50-megapixel f/1.18 main shooter, along with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies. The device has an IP67 certification for protection against water and dust.

For connectivity, it gets 6, v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port for charging and stereo speakers. It runs on 14-based One 6.1 and will receive 4 years of OS upgrades along with 5 years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Specs

The Galaxy A35 5G will most likely sport a 6.6-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole notch, and 1080 X 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 Chipset under the hood.

It gets 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB/256GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there are triple cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone gets a 13MP snapper on the front for selfies.

The handset is IP67 rated and has stereo speakers. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port charging. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will receive 4 years of OS upgrades along with 5 years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G
  • ChipsetExynos 1480
  • RAM (GB)6, 8
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.6-inch, 1080 × 2340 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP + 5MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.6-inch, 1080 × 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera13MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.