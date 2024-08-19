The Galaxy A06 has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch, 60Hz refresh rate, and an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Processor which is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion also.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy A06 has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front facing shooter.

It includes connectivity features such as Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.