The Galaxy A06 has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch, 60Hz refresh rate, and an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Processor which is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion also.
It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy A06 has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front facing shooter.
It includes connectivity features such as Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Launch Date
|16 August, 2024
|Memory Variants
|4/64 GB, 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Jet Black, Turquoise, Ice Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|PLS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|262
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 6 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB, 128 GB
|Storage Type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, OneUI 6
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|25W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Vibration