  3. Samsung
  4. Samsung Galaxy A06

Samsung Galaxy A06

Brand: Samsung
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6
  • Storage (GB) 64, 128
  • Display 6.7-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Galaxy A06 has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch, 60Hz refresh rate, and an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Processor which is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion also.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy A06 has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front facing shooter.

It includes connectivity features such as Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Specs

Samsung Galaxy A06 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Launch Date 16 August, 2024
Memory Variants 4/64 GB, 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB
Colour Options Jet Black, Turquoise, Ice Blue

Samsung Galaxy A06 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Samsung Galaxy A06 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type PLS LCD
Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A
Pixel Density (PPI) 262

Samsung Galaxy A06 Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 64 GB, 128 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Samsung Galaxy A06 Software

OS & UI Android 14, OneUI 6

Samsung Galaxy A06 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, f/2.0 aperture

Samsung Galaxy A06 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 25W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Samsung Galaxy A06 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Samsung Galaxy A06 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Vibration

