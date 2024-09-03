Samsung Galaxy A06 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Samsung has silently launched the Galaxy A06 4G smartphone in India at a price point below Rs 10,000. The device was launched globally back in August and it comes in India with the same specifications as the global model. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy A06: India Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A06 has been launched in India for Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model. The latest Galaxy A series smartphone is available in Light Blue, Black, and Gold hues. It can currently be bought via the Samsung India online store. The handset will also be available through major online and offline stores in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy A06: Specifications

The Galaxy A06 has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch, 60Hz refresh rate, and an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Processor which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion also.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy A06 has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front facing shooter.

It includes connectivity features such as Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will receive two major Android OS updates.