Redmi 14C

Brand: Redmi
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6, 8
  • Storage 128, 256
  • Display 6.88-inch, 1640 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 13MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + Unspecified
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Redmi 14C sports a 6.88-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 260 ppi, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The handset runs on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box. 

There is a 5160mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and an unspecified secondary lens. For selfies, a 13MP f/2.0 front-facing camera is included.

Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.4, a Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, FM Radio, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Redmi 14C Specs

Redmi 14C Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 4/256 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Midnight Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple, Starry Blue

Redmi 14C Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Redmi 14C Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.88
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1640 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 260

Redmi 14C Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Redmi 14C Software

OS & UI Android 14, HyperOS

Redmi 14C Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + Unspecified
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 13MP f/2.0 sensor

Redmi 14C Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5160
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Redmi 14C Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Redmi 14C Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
