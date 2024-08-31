The Redmi 14C sports a 6.88-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 260 ppi, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The handset runs on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box.

There is a 5160mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and an unspecified secondary lens. For selfies, a 13MP f/2.0 front-facing camera is included.

Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.4, a Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, FM Radio, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.