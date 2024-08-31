The Redmi 14C sports a 6.88-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 260 ppi, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and DC dimming support.
Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The handset runs on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box.
There is a 5160mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and an unspecified secondary lens. For selfies, a 13MP f/2.0 front-facing camera is included.
Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.4, a Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, FM Radio, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB, 4/256 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Midnight Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple, Starry Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.88
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1640 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|260
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, HyperOS
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + Unspecified
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|13MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5160
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity